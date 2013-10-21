Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Xilence And Zalman

Xilence X5

According to our team in Germany, it appears that Xilence went out of business. Not that it matters much to our U.S. audience; the company's ZUB-XPTP.X5 thermal grease wasn't readily available here anyway. At least we have benchmark data for the compound in our charts for anyone overseas with it. In short, Xilence's X5 is suitable for entry-level systems. Just don't use it on an overclocked processor or a PC in Dubai.

Xilence X5 Thermal Conductivity 1.45 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 33.3 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 37.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 38.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 70.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 7 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in average-temperature rooms, from 70 °F Price (approximate) N/A

Zalman ZM-STG1

Unfortunately, this one turned out to be a dud in our testing. Zalman's ZM-STG1 is easy enough to apply with a brush, but its effectiveness is sub-par. We'd consider it a notch above Revoltec’s competing compound, but not much higher. Overall, our measured price/performance ratio is a disaster.

Zalman ZM-STG1 Thermal Conductivity 4.1 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 34.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 38.1 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 38.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 84.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 1 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 9 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints Applying this product requires the enclosed brush. Price (approximate) $7 (3.5 grams)

Zalman ZM-STG2

The ZM-STG2 paste is priced comparably, but much better than the company's ZM-STG1. That doesn't make this offering good, per se. Surprisingly, both pastes share similar ingredient lists. The ZM-STG2 simply isn't watered down with too much silicone, and it remains tougher, even after burn-in.