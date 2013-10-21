Trending

Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

It's time for the numbers. In addition to testing liquid metal compounds and thermally conductive adhesives, each paste is discussed on its own merits before we chart out the results of four usage cases. After all, these products behave differently.

Coollaboratory Liquid Ultra: Performance Measurements

If you want to know if this solution is worth its high price, the best we can do is answer with a non-committal maybe. Enthusiasts requiring an expensive, hard-to-apply thermal compound to lower Tcase by 2 or 3 degrees Kelvin (which could mean as much as 5 degrees Tcore) might want to consider their build goals. After running our own tests, we can state with some confidence that the supposed improvements of 5 to 7 Kelvin Tcase are overoptimistic. If you see that big of a gain, it's because you weren't doing something right with the paste you were using before. In order to create a more fair measurement, I compared one of the best conventional pastes, the GC-Extreme from Gelid Solutions, against Liquid Ultra. One-eighth of an ounce of GC-Extreme may be good for five or more applications; Coollaboratory's Liquid Ultra allows three, at most. Even without the expensive add-on cleaning kit, you're still looking at the difference between less than $2 per use and more than $4. You're also looking at five seconds of application time compared to three minutes or so. And we still haven’t taken increased risk into account.

Measurement Results

While Liquid Ultra isn’t compatible with aluminum coolers, we're lucky in that the Core 2 Quad Q6600's old boxed cooler sports a copper slug.

Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler
24 Hour Continuous Test4 x 1 Hour Interval Test
Coollaboratory Liquid UltraStart:  31.0 °C ΔTEnd:  30.0 °C ΔTStart: 31.0 °C ΔTEnd: 30.0 °C ΔT
Gelid Solution GC-ExtremeStart: 32.1 °C ΔTEnd: 31.5 °C ΔTStart: 32.1 °C ΔTEnd: 31.8 °C ΔT
Air Cooler with High Mounting Pressure
24 Hour Continuous Test4 x 1 Hour Interval Test
Coollaboratory Liquid UltraStart:  32.0 °C ΔTEnd:  32.0 °C ΔTStart: 32.0 °C ΔTEnd: 33.0 °C ΔT
Gelid Solution GC-ExtremeStart: 35.7 °C ΔTEnd: 35.1 °C ΔTStart: 35.7 °C ΔTEnd: 35.3 °C ΔT
Air Cooler with Low Mounting Pressure
24 Hour Continuous Test4 x 1 Hour Interval Test
Coollaboratory Liquid UltraStart:  33.0 °C ΔTEnd:  34.0 °C ΔTStart: 33.0 °C ΔTEnd: 34.0 °C ΔT
Gelid Solution GC-ExtremeStart: 36.9 °C ΔTEnd: 36.5 °C ΔTStart: 36.9 °C ΔTEnd: 36.7 °C ΔT

It is amazing how well conventional thermal paste fares compared to liquid metal. A more familiar paste sports a lower difference between burned in versus not burned in, but at a mere 1°C ΔT, the Liquid Ultra certainly proves itself in the same league. Whether we run the interval test or the 24-hour stress test, only Gelid's paste manages to get slightly better as time passes.

Asked whether the 1.5 °C ΔT, which the Liquid Ultra holds over Gelid's GC-Extreme with a closed-loop cooler, or the 2.7 °C  ΔT, which it does in the boxed cooler test, are worth extra effort and cost, my personal answer is no. But of course, some enthusiasts swear by the liquid metal. Most folks don't need the stuff; it's really for the overclockers functioning at the very top of their game.

143 Comments
  • rolli59 21 October 2013 04:15
    As good as the first part!
  • dragonfang18 21 October 2013 04:28
    I loved the toothpaste part. What about Vicks Vaporub? I wonder how that thing would do.
  • Azn Cracker 21 October 2013 04:30
    Yeaaaa! nice in depth article. Disappointed that cheese was not use as a paste :(
  • ledpellet 21 October 2013 04:33
    Can you test Antec Formula 7 NANO DIAMOND Thermal Compound?
  • TehDudeMan 21 October 2013 04:41
    Great article guys! As a reader for over 10 years pretty much daily, this reminds me of the old Tom's Hardware. These type of in depth articles on enthusiast products are what I love.
  • Matt Edwards 21 October 2013 04:55
    A great article, agree the application of the compound, not the compound itself is most important.

    Like ledpellet I too am curious about these diamond compounds. Wonder if it offers similar results to the Coollaboratory products with an easier application, or if the results simply don't justify the price. E.g in Australia, Innovation Cooling IC7 Diamond 7 Carat Thermal Compound Paste - 1.5G can be found for as much as $25. The cheapest I have managed to find it for is $15. For that price it would want to be good considering the leading GELID GC Extreme, can be found for around $8.
  • TerranTerrance 21 October 2013 04:58
    Adding Ceramique would be greatly appreciated!
  • danwat1234 21 October 2013 05:03
    Coollaboratory Liquid Ultra isn't all that good after a year of hard use. In fact, it completely hardens / dries. On my X9100 after 9 months of nearly 24/7 100% load, I started seeing high temps and after 1 year auto shut downs while crunching. Turns out it was shutting off because it hit the 105 C thermal protection.
    Opened it up; thermal compound was as hard as a rock. has to pocket knife blade and sand it down.
    So for longevity it sucks. That is something to consider, not just initial performance, but performance months and years down the road. Especially for laptops that aren't designed to be opened up frequently for repasting.

    After trying Liquid Ultra many times and having it fail on me, I've put on Arctic MX-2 that has a supposed 8 year durability rating. Initial performance is great, we'll see how it lasts (been 3 weeks so far).
  • slomo4sho 21 October 2013 05:06
    CLU and Arctic MX-4 are both great products. MX-2 and MX-4 can often be found free after rebate so they are an exceptional value.
  • CaptainTom 21 October 2013 05:45
    More things like this! Articles like this will keep me here more often!
