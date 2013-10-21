Trending

Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

It's time for the numbers. In addition to testing liquid metal compounds and thermally conductive adhesives, each paste is discussed on its own merits before we chart out the results of four usage cases. After all, these products behave differently.

Thermal Adhesives: Arctic Silver And Akasa

Thermal adhesives binds surfaces together, acting as a thermal compound in the process. They're available both as pastes and in pad form, and may be necessary for mounting small heat sinks on memory packages or voltage regulation circuitry. Obviously, conventional pastes don't work in those cases, since the weight of a heat sink causes them to slide right off.

Adhesive pastes have better thermal properties than pads, but they are accompanied by a significant drawback: once thermal adhesive paste cures, you cannot remove the heat sink from the component without damaging something. We've seen too many pictures from folks who've torn off RAM packages or cracked MOSFETs in half. You can try a trick to avoid this: mix thermal adhesive with regular thermal paste. We'll discuss this shortly.

Paste: Arctic Silver Alumina Thermal Adhesive

Arctic Silver's Alumina is a classic among thermal adhesive pastes, but heed the above warning: once applied your heat sink won't come off again. But a similar non-adhesive version is also available, and you can mix about two parts of the adhesive with one part regular paste to achieve a compromise. Your sink shouldn't be affected by gravity or vibrations, but it should still come off if you need it to. After popping it off, remnants of the adhesive will remain on both surfaces, which you'll want to clean with a sponge.

Arctic Silver Alumina Thermal Adhesive
Thermal Conductivity9.0 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure33.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure37.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure38.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling70.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsWhen in doubt, mix with the Arctic Silver Alumina paste. Otherwise, it can’t be removed after burn-in!
Price (approximate)$7 (1.75 grams)

Adhesive Pad: Akasa AK-TT12-80 Thermal Adhesive Tape

It is easier to use an adhesive pad, if you don't mind the compromise in thermal conductivity. But for making sure that RAM packages and MOSFETs don’t get too hot, pads are typically good enough. If you ever plan to change or remove the heat sinks you're attaching, use an adhesive pad rather than paste.

Akasa AK-TT12-80 Thermal Adhesive Tape
Thermal Conductivity0.9  W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure35.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure40.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure42.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling90.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
ViscosityPad (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use1 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsUse normal scissors to cut the tape to the desired size and shape
Price (approximate)$5 (80 mm x 80 mm)
