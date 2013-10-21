Trending

Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

It's time for the numbers. In addition to testing liquid metal compounds and thermally conductive adhesives, each paste is discussed on its own merits before we chart out the results of four usage cases. After all, these products behave differently.

Pastes: Akasa And Alpenföhn

Akasa 455

Model 455 is basically the entry-level product from Akasa. However, it is quite thick and thus not suitable for beginners. A low price cannot make up for the paste’s difficult application.

Akasa 455
Thermal Conductivity2.4 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure33.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure37.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure37.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling70.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThe paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
Price (approximate)$10 (5 grams)

Akasa Pro-Grade 460

This paste barely differs from the Akasa 455, described above. It is not any easier to use, and the results we measured are only slightly better. Since it's also more expensive than the 455 paste, its purchase is questionable.

Akasa Pro-Grade 460
Thermal Conductivity3.3 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure33.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure37.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure37.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling69.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThe paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
Price (approximate)$8 (3.5 grams)

Akasa Pro-Grade+ 5022

This is another product from Akasa that costs more than the one we just looked at. While the performance measurements we generated are again better than the previous two compounds, and it is somewhat softer, this is still a thick paste. Warm it up a bit, though, and it can be applied more easily, yielding very satisfactory results.

Akasa Pro-Grade+ 5022
Thermal Conductivity4.0 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure32.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure36.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure37.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling69.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use6 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThe paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
Price (approximate)N/A

EKL Alpenföhn Schneekanone

Schneekanone translates to Snow Cannon, which sounds like a whimsical name promising icy-cold CPUs. While your processor certainly won't hit temperatures that low, this paste's thermal performance is still pretty good. However, its price is too high and it's not very easy to use. While it is more expensive than the classic Arctic MX-2, it isn’t any better. Fortunately, enthusiasts in the U.S. won't need to worry about this, since EKL's Alpenföhn Schneekanone isn't available here. 

EKL Alpenföhn Schneekanone
Thermal Conductivity1.134 W/(m*K)
CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure32.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure36.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure38.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
GPU Cooling67.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
Electrically ConductiveNo
Viscosity5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
Ease of Use5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
Application HintsThe paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
Price (approximate)N/A
143 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rolli59 21 October 2013 04:15
    As good as the first part!
    Reply
  • dragonfang18 21 October 2013 04:28
    I loved the toothpaste part. What about Vicks Vaporub? I wonder how that thing would do.
    Reply
  • Azn Cracker 21 October 2013 04:30
    Yeaaaa! nice in depth article. Disappointed that cheese was not use as a paste :(
    Reply
  • ledpellet 21 October 2013 04:33
    Can you test Antec Formula 7 NANO DIAMOND Thermal Compound?
    Reply
  • TehDudeMan 21 October 2013 04:41
    Great article guys! As a reader for over 10 years pretty much daily, this reminds me of the old Tom's Hardware. These type of in depth articles on enthusiast products are what I love.
    Reply
  • Matt Edwards 21 October 2013 04:55
    A great article, agree the application of the compound, not the compound itself is most important.

    Like ledpellet I too am curious about these diamond compounds. Wonder if it offers similar results to the Coollaboratory products with an easier application, or if the results simply don't justify the price. E.g in Australia, Innovation Cooling IC7 Diamond 7 Carat Thermal Compound Paste - 1.5G can be found for as much as $25. The cheapest I have managed to find it for is $15. For that price it would want to be good considering the leading GELID GC Extreme, can be found for around $8.
    Reply
  • TerranTerrance 21 October 2013 04:58
    Adding Ceramique would be greatly appreciated!
    Reply
  • danwat1234 21 October 2013 05:03
    Coollaboratory Liquid Ultra isn't all that good after a year of hard use. In fact, it completely hardens / dries. On my X9100 after 9 months of nearly 24/7 100% load, I started seeing high temps and after 1 year auto shut downs while crunching. Turns out it was shutting off because it hit the 105 C thermal protection.
    Opened it up; thermal compound was as hard as a rock. has to pocket knife blade and sand it down.
    So for longevity it sucks. That is something to consider, not just initial performance, but performance months and years down the road. Especially for laptops that aren't designed to be opened up frequently for repasting.

    After trying Liquid Ultra many times and having it fail on me, I've put on Arctic MX-2 that has a supposed 8 year durability rating. Initial performance is great, we'll see how it lasts (been 3 weeks so far).
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 21 October 2013 05:06
    CLU and Arctic MX-4 are both great products. MX-2 and MX-4 can often be found free after rebate so they are an exceptional value.
    Reply
  • CaptainTom 21 October 2013 05:45
    More things like this! Articles like this will keep me here more often!
    Reply