Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Akasa And Alpenföhn
Akasa 455
Model 455 is basically the entry-level product from Akasa. However, it is quite thick and thus not suitable for beginners. A low price cannot make up for the paste’s difficult application.
|Akasa 455
|Thermal Conductivity
|2.4 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|33.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|37.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|70.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
|Price (approximate)
|$10 (5 grams)
Akasa Pro-Grade 460
This paste barely differs from the Akasa 455, described above. It is not any easier to use, and the results we measured are only slightly better. Since it's also more expensive than the 455 paste, its purchase is questionable.
|Akasa Pro-Grade 460
|Thermal Conductivity
|3.3 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|33.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|37.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|69.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
|Price (approximate)
|$8 (3.5 grams)
Akasa Pro-Grade+ 5022
This is another product from Akasa that costs more than the one we just looked at. While the performance measurements we generated are again better than the previous two compounds, and it is somewhat softer, this is still a thick paste. Warm it up a bit, though, and it can be applied more easily, yielding very satisfactory results.
|Akasa Pro-Grade+ 5022
|Thermal Conductivity
|4.0 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|32.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|36.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|37.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|69.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|6 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
|Price (approximate)
|N/A
EKL Alpenföhn Schneekanone
Schneekanone translates to Snow Cannon, which sounds like a whimsical name promising icy-cold CPUs. While your processor certainly won't hit temperatures that low, this paste's thermal performance is still pretty good. However, its price is too high and it's not very easy to use. While it is more expensive than the classic Arctic MX-2, it isn’t any better. Fortunately, enthusiasts in the U.S. won't need to worry about this, since EKL's Alpenföhn Schneekanone isn't available here.
|EKL Alpenföhn Schneekanone
|Thermal Conductivity
|1.134 W/(m*K)
|CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure
|32.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure
|36.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure
|38.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|GPU Cooling
|67.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient)
|Electrically Conductive
|No
|Viscosity
|5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use)
|Ease of Use
|5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use)
|Application Hints
|The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch.
|Price (approximate)
|N/A
Like ledpellet I too am curious about these diamond compounds. Wonder if it offers similar results to the Coollaboratory products with an easier application, or if the results simply don't justify the price. E.g in Australia, Innovation Cooling IC7 Diamond 7 Carat Thermal Compound Paste - 1.5G can be found for as much as $25. The cheapest I have managed to find it for is $15. For that price it would want to be good considering the leading GELID GC Extreme, can be found for around $8.
Opened it up; thermal compound was as hard as a rock. has to pocket knife blade and sand it down.
So for longevity it sucks. That is something to consider, not just initial performance, but performance months and years down the road. Especially for laptops that aren't designed to be opened up frequently for repasting.
After trying Liquid Ultra many times and having it fail on me, I've put on Arctic MX-2 that has a supposed 8 year durability rating. Initial performance is great, we'll see how it lasts (been 3 weeks so far).