Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Akasa And Alpenföhn

Akasa 455

Model 455 is basically the entry-level product from Akasa. However, it is quite thick and thus not suitable for beginners. A low price cannot make up for the paste’s difficult application.

Akasa 455 Thermal Conductivity 2.4 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 33.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 37.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.8 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 70.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 5 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch. Price (approximate) $10 (5 grams)

Akasa Pro-Grade 460

This paste barely differs from the Akasa 455, described above. It is not any easier to use, and the results we measured are only slightly better. Since it's also more expensive than the 455 paste, its purchase is questionable.

Akasa Pro-Grade 460 Thermal Conductivity 3.3 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 33.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 37.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 69.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch. Price (approximate) $8 (3.5 grams)

Akasa Pro-Grade+ 5022

This is another product from Akasa that costs more than the one we just looked at. While the performance measurements we generated are again better than the previous two compounds, and it is somewhat softer, this is still a thick paste. Warm it up a bit, though, and it can be applied more easily, yielding very satisfactory results.

Akasa Pro-Grade+ 5022 Thermal Conductivity 4.0 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 36.2 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 69.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 5 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 6 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints The paste can be spread more easily if you warm it to 100-120 degrees Fahrenheit in a pot of water, sealed in a water-tight pouch. Price (approximate) N/A

EKL Alpenföhn Schneekanone

Schneekanone translates to Snow Cannon, which sounds like a whimsical name promising icy-cold CPUs. While your processor certainly won't hit temperatures that low, this paste's thermal performance is still pretty good. However, its price is too high and it's not very easy to use. While it is more expensive than the classic Arctic MX-2, it isn’t any better. Fortunately, enthusiasts in the U.S. won't need to worry about this, since EKL's Alpenföhn Schneekanone isn't available here.