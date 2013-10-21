Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Arctic And Arctic Silver

Arctic MX-2

This classic compound started the premium paste frenzy. It is still a good entry-level choice, too. Inexpensive and easy to use, its thermal performance is in the upper mid-range. And for what you pay, MX-2 seems like it's meant to keep competitors out of the lucrative thermal paste market.

Arctic MX-2 Thermal Conductivity 5.6 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 36.6 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 37.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 66.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 3 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 8 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and can even be used in heavily air-conditioned rooms as low as 60 °F Price (approximate) $5 (4 grams)

Arctic MX-4

While MX-4 is more expensive than the MX-2, it surprises us by offering only barely better results. This paste may have its strengths, but it's not your best option for high-power applications like GPUs. It's also tougher than Arctic's MX-2, making it more difficult to use, and less attractive to novices. The thermal performance we recorded puts MX-4 into the upper mid-range, but it also doesn’t stand out from the crowd. Fortunately, at $1.75 per gram, it is one of the least-expensive pastes.

Arctic MX-4 Thermal Conductivity 8.5 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 32.4 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 36.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 36.9 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 67.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive No Viscosity 6 (1-10, lower numbers mean easier to use) Ease of Use 4 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This paste seems best suited for the "lentil ball" method, and should be used in warmer-than-average rooms from 85 °F Price (approximate) $7 (4 grams)

Arctic Silver 5

Buyer beware: The brand Arctic Silver is not the same as Arctic. This is one of the few pastes on the market that still sports silver as an ingredient. However, it shows its age and does not keep up with the best pastes out there today. Based on its performance, it seems overpriced.