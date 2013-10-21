Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two: 39 Products Get Tested

Pastes: Coollaboratory

Coollaboratory Liquid Pro

This is the grandfather of liquid metal compounds, and it still holds the record for thermal conductivity. Unfortunately, it also requires the greatest degree of skill to apply. Only experienced, gutsy professionals should use it, and even then, it's both expensive and difficult to remove. Liquid Pro cannot be used with aluminum heat sinks, but can be used with copper- and nickel-plated ones.

Coollaboratory Liquid Pro Thermal Conductivity 82.0 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 30.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 32.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 33.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling Not Measured Electrically Conductive Yes Viscosity 1 (Liquid) Ease of Use 1 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This product demands meticulous workmanship, and we'd recommend purchasing the optional cleaning kit. For experts only! Price (approximate) $14

Coollaboratory Liquid Ultra

This latest offering from Coollaboratory is somewhat easier to use than its predecessor. But that only means it's a little easier to apply than Liquid Pro. Its thermal attributes aren't quite as good as a result of the different composition. However, Liquid Ultra is still better than any conventional paste. At the end of the day, you'll have to decide if one or two degrees of improved cooling performance is worth the effort and risk. Again, you cannot use this stuff with aluminum heat sinks, though it is compatible with copper- and nickel-plated ones.

Coollaboratory Liquid Ultra Thermal Conductivity 38.4 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 30.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 33.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 34.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling Not Measured Electrically Conductive Yes Viscosity 1 (Liquid) Ease of Use 2 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints This product demands meticulous workmanship, and we'd recommend purchasing the optional cleaning kit. For experts only! Price (approximate) $14

Coollaboratory Liquid MetalPad

While these pads can be handled and cut to size easily, the devil is in the details. During burn-in, you have to ensure that the Tcase temperature reaches at least 140 °F, which equates to a Tcore of about 80 °C (176 °F). Some AMD CPUs throttle back at 140 °F, and even our FX-8350 had a hard time holding the required temperature long enough for a successful burn-in. Older AMD processors may be on the brink of meltdown at 140 °F. Without a successful burn-in, however, this product's thermal conductivity is worse than the cheapest paste. It took disconnecting all of my fans to burn the pads in. Naturally, doing this involves some risk.

Coollaboratory Liquid MetalPad Thermal Conductivity 10.0 W/(m*K) CPU Water Cooling, High Pressure 31.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, High Pressure 35.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) CPU Air Cooling, Low Pressure 35.5 ΔT (22 °C ambient) GPU Cooling 62.0 ΔT (22 °C ambient) Electrically Conductive Yes Viscosity N/A Ease of Use 3 (1-10, higher numbers mean easier to use) Application Hints Make sure that the pad reaches 140 °F for the burn-in to work. Thus, not suitable for water coolers and AMD CPUs. Price (approximate) $8 (for one CPU pad)

Coollaboratory Liquid Cleaning Set

High prices and tedious clean-up make Coollaboratory's products very hard for the newbie to use. They're great for experts who want to leave zero overclocking headroom unexploited, though you'll probably find this cleaning kit necessary.