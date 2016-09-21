Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12 V, 5 V and 3.3 V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency falls between 92 to 94 percent in the 200 W to 1000 W region, even with a high load on the minor rails. We would like to see greater-than 90% readings above 1.2 kW loads, though. Moreover, our equipment didn't record over 94% efficiency with any load combination, something we'd expect to see from a Titanium-class PSU.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The modular cables' temperatures warm up due to the current passing through them. On the contrary, the temperatures of various parts inside the TPG-1500D-T are rather low, given the huge power levels they handle. The high-speed fan, combined with an aggressive profile under tough conditions, doesn't let the internal temperature spike. No doubt that plays a key role in extending this power supply's reliability over time.