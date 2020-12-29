Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W Power Supply Review

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W achieves high performance and has also a dead silent operation.

For

  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • High overall performance
  • Efficient
  • Highly efficient 5VSB rail
  • Silent operation
  • Long hold-up time
  • Low inrush current with 115V
  • Fully modular
  • Adequate distance between the peripheral connectors
  • 10-year warranty

Against

  • Mediocre transient response at 12V
  • No MOV in the transient filter
  • High OCP at 3.3V
  • Not fully compatible with the newest ATX spec (2.52)

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650W achieves top overall performance, despite its mediocre transient response at +12V, which is the most important rail of all. With better transient response at the aforementioned rail, it could be the king in the 650W category. Still, the PF1 650W manages to earn a place in our best PSU picks article. Its major opponent is the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum, which manages to take the lead with a small difference in overall performance. 

We have already evaluated two of the three Toughpower PF1 models, with 750W and 850W capacity, so we thought also to take a look at the smallest member of the line with 650W max power output. The Toughpower PF1 650W can support systems equipped with Nvidia RTX 3070/3060Ti or the AMD RX 6800, as long as you don't have installed other power-hungry components or a highly overclocked CPU. For the RTX 3080 and depending on the model, we would suggest an 850W power supply.

Image 1 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 12

PSU External Images

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Toughpower PF1 650W is a fully modular power supply, and like the other two of this line, it uses a platform provided by HKC. So far, this OEM didn't have much to show in the high-end category, so it is nice to see a new contender in this category where a handful of OEMs dominate the market. The PSU has compact dimensions, measuring only 140mm in length, and it is 80 PLUS Platinum, and ETA-A rated in the Cybenetics efficiency scale. It also has a LAMBDA-A noise certification, which translates to low noise output. Typically, the higher the efficiency rating, the lower the noise output since thermal loads are at low levels, so there is no need for aggressive fan speed profiles unless the manufacturer uses tiny heat sinks or/and low-quality components which need to be kept at as low as possible operating temperatures. 

Image 1 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

HKC

Max. DC Output

650W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%)

Noise

LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (Fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

120mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan [TT-1225(XW12025MS)]

Semi-Passive Operation

✓ (selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 140mm

Weight

1.24 kg (2.73 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202062.52.50.3
Watts10064812.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)650

Cables & Connectors

Modular CablesCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116-18AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)2216AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm)2416-18AWGNo
SATA (480mm+150mm+150mm)3918AWGNo
4-pin Molex (480mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (+100mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1118AWGNo

There are enough cables and connectors, including two EPS and four PCIe. Cable length is satisfactory, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is adequate at 150mm. Finally, there are no in-line caps on the cables, which can be a major pain during cable routing and management.

Image 1 of 8

Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cable Photos

Image 2 of 8

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

-General Information
Manufacturer (OEM)HKC
PCB TypeDouble Sided
-Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor 2.5D-15 (2.5Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x NCE Power NCE65TF130F (650V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x Global Power Technology G3S06004J (600V, 4A @ 150°C)
Bulk Cap(s)2x Rubycon (420V, 330uF each or 660uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH)
Main Switchers2x NCE Power NCE65TF130F (650V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm)
APFC ControllerChampion CM6500UNX
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901X
TopologyPrimary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
-Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs6x Advanced Power AP4N1R8CMT-A (45V, 32A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 1.8mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x Advanced Power AP4024GEMT (30V, 20.9A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm) PWM Controllers: 2x ANPEC APW7164
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytic: 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE) Polymer: 21x NIC
Supervisor ICSitronix ST9S313-DAG (OVP, UVP, SCP)
Fan ModelThermaltake TT-1225 (XW12025MS) (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Hydraulic Bearing Fan)
-5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x SB1045L SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance MOS Corporation EM8564A
Image 1 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall Photos

Image 2 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a high-end HKC platform using a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. On the secondary side, we find synchronous rectification and DC-DC converters to generate the minor rails. 

Soldering quality is satisfactory, and the design leaves lots of space on the secondary side, which looks almost empty. There no heat sinks on this side, with the 12V FETs being directly exposed to the fan's airflow since they are installed on the top side of the PCB. 

Image 1 of 5

In Transient

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient filter

Image 2 of 5

In Transient

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

In Transient

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

In Transient

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

In Transient

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter does a good job, according to our test results. The only issue is that it lacks an MOV, so there is no surge protection. On the other hand, the PSU is equipped with an NTC thermistor and a relay, with the former having low resistance. With a higher resistance NTC thermistor, the inrush currents with 230V would be even lower. 

Image 1 of 2

In Bridge

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bridge rectifiers

Image 2 of 2

In Bridge

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Two bridge rectifiers are bolted onto a small heatsink.

Image 1 of 4

In APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

APFC converter

Image 2 of 4

In APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

In APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

In APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two FETs and a single boost diode. The bulk caps are provided by Rubycon and have enough capacity to allow for a higher than 17ms hold-up time. 

Image 1 of 5

In Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Main FETs and primary transformer

Image 2 of 5

In Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

In Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

In Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

In Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are provided by NCE Power, a Chinese manufacturer, and are installed into a half-bridge topology. An LLC converter is also used to boost efficiency.

Image 1 of 4

In 12V

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12V FETs and VRMs

Image 2 of 4

In 12V

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

In 12V

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

In 12V

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six FETs handle the regulation of the 12V rail, and for the minor rails, a pair of DC-DC converters are used. The latter also uses two PWM controllers, provided by Anpec. 

Image 1 of 5

In Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Filtering caps

Image 2 of 5

In Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

In Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

In Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

In Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There aren't many electrolytic caps, but the ones that HKC used are of good quality. A large number of polymer caps do the heavy lifting in ripple filtering. 

Image 1 of 3

5VSB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5VSB Circuit

Image 2 of 3

5VSB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

5VSB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is a PN8141 IC, and the 5VSB rectifier is a SB1045L SBR.

Supervisor IC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Modular board

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Eleven polymer caps are installed on the modular board's face to provide an extra ripple filtering layer. 

Image 1 of 3

Main PCB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality

Image 2 of 3

Main PCB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Main PCB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Not much to see on the solder side. This is a major difference in design compared to the other popular platforms by Seasonic, CWT, and Super Flower. 

Image 1 of 2

In Fan

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooling fan

Image 2 of 2

In Fan

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan has Thermaltake's logo, and it uses a Hydraulic bearing. It's OEM is Shenzhen Xin Wang Electronics, another Chinese fan manufacturer with better prices, most likely, compared to popular brands like Hong Hua and Globe Fan. 

