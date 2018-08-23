What Is a TN Display? A Basic Definition

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

TN stands for twisted nematic. This is a type of LCD (a form of LED) panel display technology. TN panels are characterized as being the fastest and cheapest among the other main types of display panels, VA (vertical alignment) and IPS (in-plane switching). As such, they work great for gaming monitors and gaming laptops. However, TN panels also offer the worst viewing angles and color when compared to VA and IPS panels.

You can see how TN panels work in the photo above:

Vertical filter film polarizes light as it enters. Glass substrate useS electrodes. The electrodes' shapes decide which dark shapes will display when the monitor is on. Vertical ridges are carved onto the surface, so liquid crystals line up with the polarized light. Twisted nematic liquid crystals. Glass substrate with common electrode film uses horizontal ridges to allign with the horizontal filter. A horizontal filTer film blocks or allows light to pass through. A reflective surface sends light back to you.

Common Types of LCD Panels:

TN VA IPS Performance Fastest: low response times, highest refresh rates, minimal motion blur; Low input lag Longest response times typically; Higher refresh rates possible Slower response times than TN, faster response times than VA; Gaming-quality refresh rates are rare Display Worst viewing angles;Worst color Viewing angles typically better than TN, worse than IPS; Good color; Best contrast;Best image depth Best viewing angles; Best color Pricing Cheapest Pricier models can have performance comparable to TN Most expensive Best Use Gaming General Use Professional

