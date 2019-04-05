Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Performance On AMD and Nvidia GPUs

Performance at 2560 x 1440

This next set of benchmarks aims to answer whether these mid-range cards can run The Division 2 at 2560 x 1440 while maintaining the same High detail preset.

DirectX 12

The hierarchy doesn't really change compared to what we found at 1920 x 1080. We see the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti out front, followed by the Radeon RX 580, R9 390, RX 570, and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB in a group. Nvidia's older GeForce GTX 970 is slightly behind, but manages to keep its minimum frame rate above 30 FPS with moderate smoothness. The Radeon RX 560, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, and GTX 1060 3GB tap out this time around.

DirectX 11

The GeForce GTX 970 and 1060 3GB recover some of their performance under DirectX 11. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti also enjoys a speed-up once we switch off the DirectX 12 renderer, though its gains aren't substantial enough to facilitate smooth gameplay. Overall, though, we can conclude that GeForce owners with limited graphics memory fare better under DirectX 11.

