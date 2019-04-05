Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Performance On AMD and Nvidia GPUs

Multi-Core Performance

In the interest of gauging how The Division 2 scales with core count, we reinstalled the Radeon RX 580 8GB and tested several core/thread combinations on our Ryzen 5 1600X processor under DirectX 11 and DirectX 12.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Surprise, surprise. AMD's Ryzen 5 1600X offers optimal performance with six or eight threads enabled when we test with both versions of DirectX. Worse, under DirectX 11, enabling SMT results in a performance hit in every one of our tests. Don't hesitate to turn multi-threading off if you use DirectX 11 for higher frame rates.

