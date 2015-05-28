Trending

TorGuard VPN Service Review

By

Torguard is one of the more popular VPN services. We’ll provide the Tom’s Hardware reader assessment of Torguard along with our hands-on testing results.

Features And Specifications

Supported Encryption

OpenVPNAES256 with 2048-bit RSA, Blowfish CBC 128-bit


4 Comments
  • John Doe What 28 May 2015 20:44
    I have been with them for almost 2 years.
    I cant recommend TorGuard highly enough.
    Good speeds, lots of servers, NO LOGS, as thats the most important part!
    I feel my 30$ are well spent
    Reply
  • yhikum 28 May 2015 21:00
    They usually run a promotion at least once a year for discount on year subscription for $30.
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 29 May 2015 05:13
    I use tor guard as well. Excellent speeds and lots of server options. I was able to get 6 months for $15.

    The best part is 5 devices is plenty. I can even run the service on my tomato router, meaning anything on my network falls under that one device.
    Reply
  • Azi-Ak 18 June 2015 08:10
    Torguard. Big on privacy, no logs and good speeds. I recently left PrivateInternetAcces (PIA) due to slow connection and disconnections while torrenting leaving my real IP in illegal torrent swarms. I'm now 5 weeks into Torguard and only good things to say.
    Also if you use voucher code "TGLIFETIME50" you get 50% off. Subscription is less than $30/year, $10 cheaper than PIA, and in my personal option Torguard. runs consistently and fast.
    Reply