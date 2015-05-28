TorGuard VPN Service Review

Features And Specifications
Supported Encryption
|OpenVPN
|AES256 with 2048-bit RSA, Blowfish CBC 128-bit
MORE: Best VPN Services Of 2015MORE: The Pros And Cons Of Using A VPN Or Proxy Service
MORE: Hide My Ass! VPN Service ReviewMORE: IPVanish VPN Service ReviewMORE: Private Internet Access VPN Service Review
MORE: VPN Services in the Forums
I cant recommend TorGuard highly enough.
Good speeds, lots of servers, NO LOGS, as thats the most important part!
I feel my 30$ are well spent
The best part is 5 devices is plenty. I can even run the service on my tomato router, meaning anything on my network falls under that one device.
Also if you use voucher code "TGLIFETIME50" you get 50% off. Subscription is less than $30/year, $10 cheaper than PIA, and in my personal option Torguard. runs consistently and fast.