Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

World Of Warcraft
AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:
Good 3D result with Virtual 3D mode
This popular MMO looks very good using TriDef's default mode, except for some artifacts on reflective water. This can be eliminated by enabling the TriDef Virtual 3D mode, resulting in very good 3D output.
Nvidia 3D Vision:
Excellent 3D result with slight setting reduction
While the 3D Vision result is almost perfect, there are notable artifacts in reflective water, which are quite a bit more distracting that the ones we experienced using the TriDef driver. Happily, this problem can be eliminated by lowering water detail. Like Blizzard’s StarCraft II, World of Warcraft also supports 3D Vision convergence and separation controls in the game options.
