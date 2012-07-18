Trending

OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB: Revisiting Write Performance With Firmware 1.5

In our recent look at the Vertex 4 SSD equipped with firmware 1.4, we found that the 128 GB drive's write performance depended heavily on available capacity. OCZ disagreed, but then quickly rolled out firmware 1.5. So, we're back to test the new build.

An Updated Test Procedure

Unlike the tests in our original article, this time around, we're employing metrics that measure performance using real data. In this way, we're able to facilitate a comparison to the more synthetic benchmark results generated last time around (and contested by OCZ's forum staff).

We're using the same equipment as that first story, too, with just one difference. This time around, we have two 160 GB X25-Ms in a RAID 0 array serving as our source for copying files over to the Vertex 4.

Naturally, the Vertex 4 is configured as a non-RAID member, allowing TRIM to function via Intel's Rapid Storage Technology driver (version 10.8.0.1003).

We installed Windows 7 x64 on the Vertex 4 and applied all available updates. We did not remove or disable any built-in Windows features, such as System Restore. But we did disable antivirus protection.

Our updated test procedure is based on the following sequence of tests:

Using Firmware 1.4.1.3

First, install the operating system and all available updates. Then:

  1. Copy folder 1 – Folder Size: 2.95 GiB, 462 MP3 files
  2. Copy folder 2 – Folder Size: 29.80 GiB, 4128 MP3 files
  3. Copy folder 3 – Folder Size: 12.88 GiB, 2104 MP3 files
  4. Run AS SSD Compression Benchmark
  5. Reboot twice and rerun AS SSD Compression Benchmark
  6. Delete folder 3
  7. Copy folder 4 – Folder Size: 13 GiB, 2127 MP3 files
  8. Delete folders 1, 2, and 4, then reboot
  9. Run AS SSD Compression Benchmark
  10. Copy folder 1, 2, and 3 simultaneously – Combined Size: 45.63 GiB, 6694 MP3 files

Again, Using Firmware 1.4.1.3

We format the drive and set it up as secondary storage, leaving 100% free space. Then:

  1. Copy folder 1 – Folder Size: 2.95 GiB, 462 MP3 files
  2. Copy folder 2 – Folder Size: 29.80 GiB, 4128 MP3 files
  3. Copy folder 3 – Folder Size: 12.88 GiB, 2104 MP3 files
  4. Delete folder 3
  5. Copy folder 4 – Folder Size: 13 GiB, 2127 MP 3 files
  6. Delete folders 1, 2, and 4, then reboot
  7. Copy folder 1, 2, and 3 simultaneously – Combined Size: 45.63 GiB, 6694 MP3 files

Now, Using Firmware 1.5 Beta

We secure erase the drive and run HD Tune on it. Then, we install the operating system and all available updates. Next:

  1. Copy folder 1 – Folder Size: 2.95 GiB, 462 MP3 files
  2. Copy folder 2 – Folder Size: 29.80 GiB, 4128 MP3 files
  3. Copy folder 3 – Folder Size: 12.88 GiB, 2104 MP3 files
  4. Run AS SSD Compression Benchmark
  5. Delete folder 3
  6. Copy folder 4 – Folder Size: 13 GiB, 2127 MP3 files
  7. Delete folders 1, 2, and 4, then reboot
  8. Copy 1, 2, and 3 simultaneously – Combined Size: 45.63 GiB, 6694 MP3 file

Finally, Using Firmware 1.5

Secure erase the drive and run HD Tune on it. Reboot and format. Then:

  1. Create a test file using Iometer on the formatted drive able to fill it with sequential 64 KB blocks; monitor write activity at the physical device level using Window’s Performance Monitor
  2. Fill the drive to 50% capacity. Create a test file using Iometer that fills the remaining capacity of the drive with 64 KB sequential blocks; monitor write activity at the physical device level using Window’s Performance Monitor
  3. Fill the drive to 75% capacity. Create a test file using Iometer that fills the remaining capacity of the drive with 64 KB sequential blocks; monitor write activity at the physical device level using Window’s Performance Monitor

Install the operating system and all available updates. Then:

  1. Copy folder 1 – Folder Size: 2.95 GiB, 462 MP3 files
  2. Copy folder 2 – Folder Size: 29.80 GiB, 4128 MP3 files
  3. Copy folder 3 – Folder Size: 12.88 GiB, 2104 MP3 files
  4. Run AS SSD Compression Benchmark
  5. Delete folder 3
  6. Copy folder 4 – Folder Size: 13 GiB, 2127 MP3 files
  7. Delete folders 1, 2, and 4, then reboot
  8. Copy 1, 2, and 3 simultaneously – Combined Size: 45.63 GiB, 6694 MP3 file
34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DeusAres 18 July 2012 11:55
    Good idea I suppose. Nothing that's going to particularly influence my decision. Probably gonna be sticking with either a Crucial or Corsair SSD. :)
  • mayankleoboy1 18 July 2012 13:02
    on pages 6 and 7, the author of the article is shown as "Chris angelini"
    the rest of the pages show "Richard Hart"
  • mayankleoboy1 18 July 2012 13:11
    does the rearrangement of data occur only during a reboot cycle?
    how much idle time is needed for the data rearrangement to take place?
    And what is the authors recommendation on a Vertex4? should a user buy Vertex 4 over a Samsung/Sandforce?
  • lutel 18 July 2012 13:41
    Does this SDD support full disk encryption with any of the Intel desktop mainboards (Ivy Bridge)? AFAIK Intel is not supporting FDE since Q67 and although Q77 is capable of FDE, there is no mobo with BIOS that can support it. Could Tomshardware investigate it?
  • TheSandman 18 July 2012 14:57
    So keep the disk under half full and it wears out twice as fast?
    Does the performance mode mean that the wear leveling is constrained to the first bit of every cell and therefore the drive wears out quicker compared to normal mode?
  • 18 July 2012 20:01
    I went from firmware 1.3 to 1.5, the performance increase is huge, but the down side is that the drive is not 128GB anymore but only 120GB. Has anyone else seen this issue also? Did OCZ reserve more spare?
  • JohnnyLucky 18 July 2012 20:52
    How many additional firmware updates are needed before OCZ gets it right?
  • redgarl 18 July 2012 20:59
    AnonymousI went from firmware 1.3 to 1.5, the performance increase is huge, but the down side is that the drive is not 128GB anymore but only 120GB. Has anyone else seen this issue also? Did OCZ reserve more spare?It is actually occuring with update 1.4. Hmm, damn I need to do another clone disk before doing the update.
  • kissingman 18 July 2012 21:53
    Bother! I just purchased one.The more worse is this one has updated to firmware 1.4.
  • blazorthon 18 July 2012 23:12
    JohnnyLuckyHow many additional firmware updates are needed before OCZ gets it right?
    Do you dislike manufacturers improving their products without demanding that you pay more money for the improvements?
