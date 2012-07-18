OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB: Revisiting Write Performance With Firmware 1.5

Unlike the tests in our original article, this time around, we're employing metrics that measure performance using real data. In this way, we're able to facilitate a comparison to the more synthetic benchmark results generated last time around (and contested by OCZ's forum staff).

We're using the same equipment as that first story, too, with just one difference. This time around, we have two 160 GB X25-Ms in a RAID 0 array serving as our source for copying files over to the Vertex 4.

Naturally, the Vertex 4 is configured as a non-RAID member, allowing TRIM to function via Intel's Rapid Storage Technology driver (version 10.8.0.1003).

We installed Windows 7 x64 on the Vertex 4 and applied all available updates. We did not remove or disable any built-in Windows features, such as System Restore. But we did disable antivirus protection.

Our updated test procedure is based on the following sequence of tests:

Using Firmware 1.4.1.3

First, install the operating system and all available updates. Then:

Copy folder 1 – Folder Size: 2.95 GiB, 462 MP3 files Copy folder 2 – Folder Size: 29.80 GiB, 4128 MP3 files Copy folder 3 – Folder Size: 12.88 GiB, 2104 MP3 files Run AS SSD Compression Benchmark Reboot twice and rerun AS SSD Compression Benchmark Delete folder 3 Copy folder 4 – Folder Size: 13 GiB, 2127 MP3 files Delete folders 1, 2, and 4, then reboot Run AS SSD Compression Benchmark Copy folder 1, 2, and 3 simultaneously – Combined Size: 45.63 GiB, 6694 MP3 files

Again, Using Firmware 1.4.1.3

We format the drive and set it up as secondary storage, leaving 100% free space. Then:

Copy folder 1 – Folder Size: 2.95 GiB, 462 MP3 files Copy folder 2 – Folder Size: 29.80 GiB, 4128 MP3 files Copy folder 3 – Folder Size: 12.88 GiB, 2104 MP3 files Delete folder 3 Copy folder 4 – Folder Size: 13 GiB, 2127 MP 3 files Delete folders 1, 2, and 4, then reboot Copy folder 1, 2, and 3 simultaneously – Combined Size: 45.63 GiB, 6694 MP3 files

Now, Using Firmware 1.5 Beta

We secure erase the drive and run HD Tune on it. Then, we install the operating system and all available updates. Next:

Copy folder 1 – Folder Size: 2.95 GiB, 462 MP3 files Copy folder 2 – Folder Size: 29.80 GiB, 4128 MP3 files Copy folder 3 – Folder Size: 12.88 GiB, 2104 MP3 files Run AS SSD Compression Benchmark Delete folder 3 Copy folder 4 – Folder Size: 13 GiB, 2127 MP3 files Delete folders 1, 2, and 4, then reboot Copy 1, 2, and 3 simultaneously – Combined Size: 45.63 GiB, 6694 MP3 file

Finally, Using Firmware 1.5

Secure erase the drive and run HD Tune on it. Reboot and format. Then:

Create a test file using Iometer on the formatted drive able to fill it with sequential 64 KB blocks; monitor write activity at the physical device level using Window’s Performance Monitor Fill the drive to 50% capacity. Create a test file using Iometer that fills the remaining capacity of the drive with 64 KB sequential blocks; monitor write activity at the physical device level using Window’s Performance Monitor Fill the drive to 75% capacity. Create a test file using Iometer that fills the remaining capacity of the drive with 64 KB sequential blocks; monitor write activity at the physical device level using Window’s Performance Monitor

Install the operating system and all available updates. Then: