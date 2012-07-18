Trending

OCZ Vertex 4 128 GB: Revisiting Write Performance With Firmware 1.5

In our recent look at the Vertex 4 SSD equipped with firmware 1.4, we found that the 128 GB drive's write performance depended heavily on available capacity. OCZ disagreed, but then quickly rolled out firmware 1.5. So, we're back to test the new build.

Firmware 1.5: HD Tune And hIOmon Disk I/O Ranger

We ran HD Tune after updating to the beta build of firmware version 1.5 and executing a secure erase. The results are similar to those obtained with firmware 1.4.1.3, so let’s see how things change on a formatted drive using our revised test procedure.

In the two bar charts below, we compare the DXTI for transfer/copy workloads in firmware 1.4.1.3 and 1.5 beta. The difference is remarkable. The beta version of 1.5 effectively mitigates the slowdown previously observed. The only odd behavior we noticed was a lock-up that occurred when folders one, two, and four were deleted at the same time. Our test platform became unresponsive for several seconds, which OCZ agrees is likely related to the garbage collection process working in the background.

Firmware 1.4.1.3

Firmware 1.5 Beta

Firmware 1.5

Now, we run the same test using OCZ's final release of firmware 1.5. Copying folders one and two happens faster than it did in the beta; however, subsequent transfers behave a lot more like firmware 1.4.1.3.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DeusAres 18 July 2012 11:55
    Good idea I suppose. Nothing that's going to particularly influence my decision. Probably gonna be sticking with either a Crucial or Corsair SSD. :)
  • mayankleoboy1 18 July 2012 13:02
    on pages 6 and 7, the author of the article is shown as "Chris angelini"
    the rest of the pages show "Richard Hart"
  • mayankleoboy1 18 July 2012 13:11
    does the rearrangement of data occur only during a reboot cycle?
    how much idle time is needed for the data rearrangement to take place?
    And what is the authors recommendation on a Vertex4? should a user buy Vertex 4 over a Samsung/Sandforce?
  • lutel 18 July 2012 13:41
    Does this SDD support full disk encryption with any of the Intel desktop mainboards (Ivy Bridge)? AFAIK Intel is not supporting FDE since Q67 and although Q77 is capable of FDE, there is no mobo with BIOS that can support it. Could Tomshardware investigate it?
  • TheSandman 18 July 2012 14:57
    So keep the disk under half full and it wears out twice as fast?
    Does the performance mode mean that the wear leveling is constrained to the first bit of every cell and therefore the drive wears out quicker compared to normal mode?
  • 18 July 2012 20:01
    I went from firmware 1.3 to 1.5, the performance increase is huge, but the down side is that the drive is not 128GB anymore but only 120GB. Has anyone else seen this issue also? Did OCZ reserve more spare?
  • JohnnyLucky 18 July 2012 20:52
    How many additional firmware updates are needed before OCZ gets it right?
  • redgarl 18 July 2012 20:59
    AnonymousI went from firmware 1.3 to 1.5, the performance increase is huge, but the down side is that the drive is not 128GB anymore but only 120GB. Has anyone else seen this issue also? Did OCZ reserve more spare?It is actually occuring with update 1.4. Hmm, damn I need to do another clone disk before doing the update.
  • kissingman 18 July 2012 21:53
    Bother! I just purchased one.The more worse is this one has updated to firmware 1.4.
  • blazorthon 18 July 2012 23:12
    JohnnyLuckyHow many additional firmware updates are needed before OCZ gets it right?
    Do you dislike manufacturers improving their products without demanding that you pay more money for the improvements?
