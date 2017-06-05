ViewSonic VP2771 Professional Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

Though ViewSonic doesn’t advertise it, the VP2771 is clearly using an AHVA panel. The side-angle photo shows minimal light falloff and only a slight shift to blue. And you can easily see all the brightness steps including 10 and 0%. Top-down views show an obvious red shift, but again, the dark steps are still distinguishable from each other. In the LCD world, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

It took us a bit of sleuthing to figure out how to enable the VP2771’s uniformity compensation feature. It’s grayed out unless you choose one of the fixed Color Preset modes. Obviously, it isn’t necessary. Our sample crushed the competition with one of the lowest numbers we’ve ever recorded in the black field test. And the white field number was equally impressive. And so is the color result for that matter. LCD panel uniformity is obviously of sufficient concern to users that manufacturers feel the need to compensate for flaws with technology. But this ViewSonic simply doesn’t need any help. Turning the uni-comp on only serves to lower contrast, and it actually harms the black field result.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Gaming is not really in the VP2771’s wheelhouse given the proliferation of adaptive and fast-refresh screens available for that purpose. But with a total input lag of 64ms, it should hold its own for casual players. We had no trouble engaging in some after-hours play, as the screen responded reasonably well to our control inputs. Response is typical for 60Hz IPS panels, and motion blur is minimal. There is an overdrive feature that does a good job on its maximum setting without creating a lot of obvious ghosting. We wouldn’t take this monitor to our next gaming competition, but for playing at home or in the office, it’s fine.



