ViewSonic VP3881 38" Curved HDR Monitor Review: Professional sRGB

HDR Grayscale, EOTF, & Color
To run HDR benchmarks, we add an HD Fury Integral to the signal chain to simulate HDR10 content from our Accupel DVG-5000 pattern generator. This enables us to measure the VP3881’s grayscale in 5 percent increments, EOTF tracking and color gamut capabilities within a Rec.2020 container.
Grayscale Tracking & EOTF
The VP3881 is one of the more accurate displays. It’s fortunate too because you can't make adjustments with HDR signals; selecting any of the Custom parameters immediately turns HDR off.
Our grayscale test shows a slight tendency toward blue in the 55-70 percent range. This is a commonality we’ve seen in most HDR displays. It corresponds to the transition point shown in the EOTF chart. You can see a little lightness in the darkest steps, and the transition is more gradual than spec, but these are minor issues. Though there is no more measurable contrast here, precision tone-mapping makes the image look better with well-mastered content.
Color Gamuts Within Rec.2020
Despite being an sRGB monitor, aside from 80% red, the VP3881 tracks the Rec.709 gamut within Rec.2020 perfectly.
Moving up to DCI-P3, we see on-target tracking until the panel runs out of color. At that point, it makes a hue adjustment to approximate more vivid color. In practice, it works fairly well, imparting a little extra richness to HDR material.
In the Rec.2020 test, we see the same behavior where all targets that can be met, are. This is exactly the way any HDR-capable display should behave. We’re a few years away from true Rec.2020, but for now, the VP3881 is a good example of how color should work.
Ultra HD Blu-rays
One of the VP3881’s duties is likely to be video editing, so to test its mettle, we hooked up a Philips BDP-7501 Ultra HD Blu-ray player to watch Creed and The Martian. The monitor happily accepts 3840x2160 signals, cleanly down-converting the vertical resolution to its native 1600 pixels. And a quick check of the player’s signal info screen reveals support for 24p video. This puts it ahead of many other monitors that change the incoming cadence to 60fps, regardless of the signal’s original frame rate.
We had to manually select HDR from the Manual Image Adjust menu once a movie plays. The screen goes blank for several seconds and the audio cuts out until the new signal is synced. Once in HDR mode, there is no access to the aspect ratio settings or any other image parameters. As you can see from our results above, accuracy is not an issue, though it would be nice to have grayscale controls in a professional display.
What we missed most was a vertical stretch mode. Most ultra-wide monitor don't yet have, this so ViewSonic is on equal footing with its competition. Most movies are shot and mastered in the cinemascope format, which is a 2.40:1 ratio of width to height. A 21:9 monitor would be almost perfect for this if it could eliminate the black bars and show the image in its correct shape. Unfortunately, the bars are there, and the picture is stretched horizontally, creating distortion. For now, you’ll have to run your movie in a window to see the correct sizing, and you won't be able to use the screen’s full area.
Color and contrast look quite good despite the VP3881’s lack of an extended color gamut. Creed’s dark shadow detail pops nicely, even in the arena scenes which have brightly lit action in the center. The Martian is a great showcase for deep red and orange hues. This monitor won’t make Mars look quite as dramatic as some others, but the difference is small.
Measured dynamic range in HDR is the same as we found is SDR, but accurate tone-mapping means perceived contrast is greater. There are other monitors that can show HDR content with more drama, but few are as accurate in all areas of image fidelity.
For productivity , that is :
3840 x 2400 Resolution and not Curved.
Plus the curve on this thing is pretty subtle and with a panel this wide, it's pretty helpful.
Uh...what do you mean by "wide and tall" anyway?
Wide and Ultrawide are references to the Aspect Ratio being more wide than it is tall. You can't be both wider and taller at the same time in terms of Aspect.
Or maybe you just mean physically wider (i.e. 30"+) while having both high pixel density and 16:10 (less wide) aspect ratio?
Also, being CURVED is a necessity for most if the monitor is PHYSICALLY TOO WIDE regardless of Aspect Ratio... of course you can sit further BACK from the monitor so you don't keep turning your head off axis and distorting the text so much but that defeats the purpose too of getting a large monitor.
And is there really that much demand for 16:10 these days? If you had something like a 30", 3840x2160 (4K) monitor there's lots of pixels to work with. Does it really need to be TALLER than this?
I think the original point of 16:10 was that two 8:10 pages could be next to each other but then when 16:9 became standard games and video optimized for this ratio so the demand really dropped.
I guess I just don't see much demand for super large, 16:10 monitors.
where you have a more square (ish) screen ratehr than a longer only screen.
I could udnerstand not wanting a screen that is 3x as long as it is tall.
We don't want to read reviews of monitors with technology we have seen before. the LG 38UC99 came out 2 years ago. Then we had the ACER 38 inch ultrawide. Then we had the HP 38 inch ultrawide, followed by the Dell 38 inch ultrawide, there may have been another company, even LG updated the 38uc99 to make way for 38WK95C; and now viewsonic.
They are all base on LG's screen, they are all missing displayport 1.4 for some odd reason despite the 1000-1300 premium price rage and displayport 1.4 has been certified for years now. They are are barely able to get 75 refreshes, they all are freesync only, despite NVIDIA GPUs dominating the high end space, they are don't have wide, DCI P3 color gamuts, they are have crappy contrast ration that in practice is only like 800:1, they all aren't bright, peaking at about 300 nits, and they all are curved.
Please wake me up when we have
38 inch ultrawide or any 38 inch monitor
that is not curved
That can do 100hz minimum
That is truly 4K (i'm not paying 1300 for a monitor that i plan on having for 6+ years (I bought a dell u3011 in 2010 and I'm still using it now (8 years)). 4K will for sure be the standard in 6-8 years for most medium to high end monitors and to already not have it, is setting yourself up for failure.
-It needs to have at least 600 nits
-HDR
-Basically take that LG 5K monitor that is about to come out, that is 34 inches, and increase the size, increase the refresh, add HDR, add displayport 1.4 and we are set.
For Productivity 4:3 is the best . and if you look at Famous Tablet makers they realized that 4:3 is the best and Apple IPAD is 4:3 the same as Samsung Tab S3 ...
it is the best for productivity, when they moved to wide screens 16:9/16:10 (FHD) people loved it for watching movies mostly nothing more.
4:3 is the best , and the Tablet makers figured it out very well.
Samsung Tab s3
9.7” QXGA (2048 x 1536)
4:3
and Ipad Pro
2224x1668
4:3 as well.
and I personally like to game on 4:3 because I want to see more vertical the same I want to see more horizontal.
Even the MS surface is 2256 x 1504 (3:2)
Edit : Let me explain more why 4:3 is better than wide screens for work ..
first of all if one application , you will have bigger space to work with all directions .
now for multi windows , in wide screen , people will split it left right and never up down because it is wide.
here each part on right and left , will need to scroll in all directions because the width is half and the height is lower than 4:3 ..
However , if you have 4:3 monitor and you split the screen up and down using two apps , Both will have full width and the only scrolling you will need is up and down , not all directions. Also , having the width maximized in the upper up and lower app , is much easier to work with and monitor.
and so on.
The Ultrawide makes sense, as you get more workspace without having to split your area over two displays. The curve also makes sense as it counters the warping effect you otherwise get with that much display so close to your face.
If you haven't tried ultrawide gaming yet, you really should. That said i've been playing some 4:3 games lately, and other 4:3 ones modded for ultrawide, it's great.
I also want to add that I thought a 38" 3840X1600 monitor was completely overkill and too much, but it's even better than the last acer 34" ultrawide I used. It's hard to put into words what it's like to be almost completely surrounded by a game in nearly 4K.
EDIT: I do youtube videos for my channel a lot and they have made 21:9 more or less the new standard for 16:9 screens along with the fact that editing videos at this res and size is a dream come true.
I bought a 40" Tv once years ago as a monitor, it's only 2" bigger than this one, but that tv was so tall and big that it was impossible to use and hurt!
Ultra Wide is for gaming only . for productivity 4:3 is way better. a 30 inch 4:3 is good enough size and wont be that big.
keep in mind that many people when they used 3 monitors setup for gaming they put them in vertical mode (pivoted) so not all people really prefer ultra wide over 4:3
example
