ViewSonic XG2700-4K 27-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The XG2700-4K comes well-packed in a double-corrugate carton filled with rigid molded Styrofoam. The panel and upright are already assembled. Once you remove it from the box, simply bolt on the base and you're ready to connect.

The wire bundle includes USB 3.0 plus a heavy-duty DisplayPort (standard-to-mini) cable. The power supply is external and comes in the form of a small brick. Additional items include a CD with drivers and a user manual, and a calibration report. Yes, this is the first gaming monitor we've ever seen that comes calibrated at the factory. And as you'll see later, ViewSonic is really serious about accuracy.

Product 360

The front layer is a standard 3H-hardness plastic that absorbs all but the harshest light while retaining excellent image clarity. There is no grain visible and every image detail pops out sharply. Bezel keys are touch-sensitive and live in the lower right corner. They take almost no pressure to operate so tread lightly when making changes to the OSD. Navigation is fairly intuitive but we're a little spoiled by the joysticks provided on other monitors.

The stand and base provide a full range of adjustments to include 4.7in (120mm) height, 175 degrees swivel, 25 degrees tilt and a portrait mode. Movements are firm and solid with no extra play. The parts are covered in hard plastic with metal cores. Styling is understated with a simple squared-off panel and a few red accents. The base and panel turn together so ViewSonic has added felt pads underneath to protect your furniture.

Aside from rounded corners, there are no tapers or compound curves here. The chassis wraps tightly over the shielded internals with ventilation provided all around the power bulge. On the right side are two USB 3.0 ports. Two more adorn the bottom input panel. Sticking out the back of the upright is a small cable clip.

From the back you can see ViewSonic's logo displayed prominently across the top. Inputs are marked with small white lettering. At the lower left corner is a Kensington lock to loop a cable through. Removing the upright's four screws reveals a 100mm VESA mount.

Inputs include two DisplayPort (one mini) and three HDMI, one of which is version 2.0. The remaining two support MHL for convenient powering of mobile devices. The only audio support is a headphone output jack. There are no internal speakers. Sound gets in through the digital video inputs. Here also is a single USB 3.0 upstream port and two downstream ones.