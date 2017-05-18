Trending

ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

By

Gaming With G-Sync

QHD remains our favorite resolution for gaming on 27” monitors. It offers the best balance of performance and graphics quality. You can’t see pixilation in games like Far Cry 4 or Tomb Raider, even when you lower detail levels. You won’t have to do that, however, if you have a stout graphics card. We played both games on their max settings and saw excellent framerates: 60-90 FPS in Far Cry 4 and over 100 FPS in Tomb Raider. G-Sync means the complete elimination of tearing, and since the FPS count was so high, there was no lag or stutter during even the most intense action sequences. Tomb Raider is especially fun at over 100 FPS. The game becomes an extension of your hand (the one on the mouse that is), and no matter how fast you move, the XG2703-GS always keeps up.

Far Cry 4 places greater emphasis on outdoor textures like rocks, trees, and grass. The subtle movements of these objects only enhance the suspension of disbelief. Color resolution is important in these situations. A less accurate monitor won’t show you the subtle differences in shading that turn a two-dimensional environment into a 3D one. This ViewSonic has no problems there.

Tomb Raider gives up a little detail in things like hair and rustling leaves but makes up for it with incredibly life-like facial textures. That extra bit of contrast enhanced these elements and created a picture with great depth and tactility; an almost visceral experience. You are practically compelled to reach out and touch objects on the screen.

For the absolute ultimate performance, a TN monitor like the PG258Q has a slight advantage here. But for 99% of enthusiasts, the XG2703-GS will provide a super engaging experience in any game.

MORE: Best Computer Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 18 May 2017 13:59
    "120Hz ULMB... 1440p IPS panel... looking good so far..."
    *checks price*
    "Sigh... Figures..."
    Reply
  • Sam Hain 18 May 2017 14:14
    Ditch that 1970's avocado green accent color! Why for?
    Reply
  • Dantte 18 May 2017 14:24
    Slow, glows like it was built in a nuclear test zone, and no contrast to speak of. But hey, your red is very red, your blue is very blue, your green is very green, and if you stare at your monitor from the side (cause thats how everyone is doing it); IPS is the monitor for you!
    Reply
  • 10tacle 18 May 2017 14:46
    So who makes the actual panel? LG? Samsung? Regarding the price, I see it on Amazon and NewEgg right now for $650 (US). Considering I paid over $500 for my Dell U2713HM 27" 1440p 60Hz IPS monitor back in 2013, I'd say this is an excellent bargain.

    Regarding out of box calibration, you can buy a very good monitor calibration tool like Datacolor's SpyderCHECKR 24 for $50. Well worth the investment if you care about color accuracy on not only your PC and laptop monitors, but your HDTVs.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 18 May 2017 14:52
    Never mind, I found the answer on another website's review. The panel is made by AU Optronics (merger of Acer Display Technology and Unipac Optoelectronics). Going forward on monitor reviews can you guys please include information on who makes the panel?
    Reply
  • coolitic 18 May 2017 16:17
    3H AG is awful for any high-quality monitor and the low brightness will make ULMB subpar.
    Reply
  • bentonsl_2010 18 May 2017 16:26
    If you read the article you would of seen that they stated the panel is made by AU Optronics
    Reply
  • the nerd 389 18 May 2017 16:36
    Just curious: why do you calibrate to a gamma of 2.2?

    The sRGB standard, IEC 61966-2-1:1999, varies between 1.0 and 2.4 across the output range. I understand that the decision to write the standard in that way stems from how the CRTs of the day responded, so it may not apply to LCD screens.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 18 May 2017 19:39
    19705624 said:
    *checks price*
    "Sigh... Figures..."
    Don't expect G-sync to get significantly cheaper any time soon as Nvidia has a monopoly over the proprietary scaler it requires. The joys of single-vendor proprietary standards.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 18 May 2017 20:41
    19706303 said:
    If you read the article you would of seen that they stated the panel is made by AU Optronics

    I did not read the first part of the conclusion page which is where it is referenced. So it was my bad. Still, I would expect that info to be mentioned in the introduction page, not the conclusion page.

    Reply