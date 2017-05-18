ViewSonic XG2703-GS QHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Gaming With G-Sync

QHD remains our favorite resolution for gaming on 27” monitors. It offers the best balance of performance and graphics quality. You can’t see pixilation in games like Far Cry 4 or Tomb Raider, even when you lower detail levels. You won’t have to do that, however, if you have a stout graphics card. We played both games on their max settings and saw excellent framerates: 60-90 FPS in Far Cry 4 and over 100 FPS in Tomb Raider. G-Sync means the complete elimination of tearing, and since the FPS count was so high, there was no lag or stutter during even the most intense action sequences. Tomb Raider is especially fun at over 100 FPS. The game becomes an extension of your hand (the one on the mouse that is), and no matter how fast you move, the XG2703-GS always keeps up.

Far Cry 4 places greater emphasis on outdoor textures like rocks, trees, and grass. The subtle movements of these objects only enhance the suspension of disbelief. Color resolution is important in these situations. A less accurate monitor won’t show you the subtle differences in shading that turn a two-dimensional environment into a 3D one. This ViewSonic has no problems there.

Tomb Raider gives up a little detail in things like hair and rustling leaves but makes up for it with incredibly life-like facial textures. That extra bit of contrast enhanced these elements and created a picture with great depth and tactility; an almost visceral experience. You are practically compelled to reach out and touch objects on the screen.

For the absolute ultimate performance, a TN monitor like the PG258Q has a slight advantage here. But for 99% of enthusiasts, the XG2703-GS will provide a super engaging experience in any game.

MORE: Best Computer Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content