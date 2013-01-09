Western Digital's 4 TB WD4001FAEX Review: Back In Black

Benchmark Results: Data Throughput And Interface Bandwidth

Western Digital's WD4001FAEX and Hitachi's Deskstar 7K4000 are very similar performers. This shows in the sequential read and write benchmarks, where they are locked in a close race for second and third place. The Hitachi drive posts somewhat higher maximums, but its average speeds are very close to those of the Western Digital Black. In the real world, we'd like to think these two would be indistinguishable.

With that said, no drive is able to come close to Seagate's Barracuda, and its read and write speed averages that exceed 150 MB/s.

The WD4001FAEX's read and write speed always stays above 80 MB/s. The drive assures good, consistent data throughput.