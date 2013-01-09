Western Digital's 4 TB WD4001FAEX Review: Back In Black

Benchmark Results: Data Throughput And Interface Bandwidth
Western Digital's WD4001FAEX and Hitachi's Deskstar 7K4000 are very similar performers. This shows in the sequential read and write benchmarks, where they are locked in a close race for second and third place. The Hitachi drive posts somewhat higher maximums, but its average speeds are very close to those of the Western Digital Black. In the real world, we'd like to think these two would be indistinguishable.
With that said, no drive is able to come close to Seagate's Barracuda, and its read and write speed averages that exceed 150 MB/s.
The WD4001FAEX's read and write speed always stays above 80 MB/s. The drive assures good, consistent data throughput.
For enthusiasts, all we really want is space and lots of it. We fill it up fast, but we don't do anything super-intensive requiring a constant of 80+Mb/s over long durations.
For enthusiasts that do a lot of video editing using lots of tracks, sure it's a bit of a limitation but so is any one drive solution.
As for professionals, it just depends what they need it for.
A high-end workstation needing plenty of storage and speed just needs a RAID config containing a few of these babies. Or super-expensive high capacity SSD's...
All in all, I'm just saying it depends on your situation but generally you find people are happy with big drives regardless of speed (since all drives perform admirably nowdays anyway).
I do defragment my HDD, but subjectively i find no difference. And i have yet to find objective data.
it really depends.
if you dont have a boot specific drive, than defragmenting is kind of important.
if you do... than it doesn't tank system performance to not defrag.
really what kills a hdd performance is being a a boot drive and storage, as it can get so slammed with access that it drags the over all performance to sub mb levels.
what hurts a hdd on storage when its not a boot, is filling the damn thing up to the last mb.
generally, if you have a hdd and have enough space to defrag it without the program complaining (15-25% of the space remaining) you dont need to defrag. it helps, but you wont see the gains that you otherwise may see if you didnt have the space to defrag.
Nice Review I liked more the hitachi perfomance, also those are better than the WDs' HDD I think WD is getting left behind about perfomance numbers, now I see in this review that the strong ones are Seagate and Hitachi.
My main PC has 14TB of storage; 4 seagate 3tb 2&2 in RAID 0, 2 seagate 1TB RAID 0 for OS, all of those are the newely Seagate models of 1TB per platter.
I do not see the need to spent on SSDs while there's the chance to get lots of storage and decent speeds, except for 4Kb transfers.
Another issue I dislike about the WD Caviar blacks is the noise they make. How much does this update improve on this issue?
5Year warranty is ok but we need data recovery warranty because (4tb) hdd fails no way to get the files.
so always use another 4tb for back up use.
another thing is how many hours take to recovery the files.