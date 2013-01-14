Gigabit Wireless? Five 802.11ac Routers, Benchmarked

Test Setup And Methodology
We must begin with the usual caveats about wireless testing. As we detailed in Part 2 of Why Your Wi-Fi Sucks, environmental conditions wreak havoc on residential throughput tests, such as those we’ve conducted here. However, unless one has access to an industrial-class, sealed RF test chamber or perhaps the isolation of lunar orbit, there’s nothing to do but try to pick an environment with fairly limited competing RF traffic and interference. That is, if that’s what you want. There’s a convincing counter-argument that can be made for picking a highly congested environment, as this will reflect difficult real world conditions and pose greater challenges to routers. Real world is good. Randomly fluctuating conditions are bad. Still, by looking for patterns across a diversity of tests and traffic types, we believe we can draw some fairly reliable general conclusions.
We conducted all testing in my home, a 2,650 square-foot, two-story house in a suburban area outside of Portland, Oregon. We conducted all 2.4 GHz tests using 40 MHz/auto settings on channel 1, as this channel (out of the selections 1, 6, and 11) tended to have the lowest number of visible competing access points. Similarly, we used channel 161 for all 5.0 GHz tests. Like so many other variables in Wi-Fi testing, there was some debate over this point as well. We ultimately decided on fixed channels for the sake of consistency across the routers being tested. We might have alternately selected the more popular 2.4 GHz channel 11, as higher frequencies tend to offer higher throughput, even at the risk of encountering more obstruction from surrounding traffic. Moreover, we might have left channel selection unlocked to better see how routers coped with changing environmental conditions. There is no right or wrong approach here, and we might return to test these variables in a future follow-up article.
We tested with two systems, a “server” desktop system and a “client” notebook. The server remained positioned in the home’s upper floor corner office. The client rested in either the same office at a direct line of sight distance of 10 feet from the server or it was positioned about 70 feet away, in the home’s opposite downstairs corner. In all tests, the server connected to the router via gigabit Ethernet. The client connected to a spare Netgear R6300 router in bridge mode for 2.4 GHz testing, and a Cisco Linksys WUMC710 bridge for 802.11ac work (via gigabit Ethernet). The directional orientation of the routers and bridges was kept consistent for all tests.
We conducted three basic tests. First, we created a 2.00 GB folder containing hundreds of MP3, EXE, and stray work document files. This was used to test transfer throughput speeds in both directions. Next, we turned to the networking test module in PassMark’s PerformanceTest 7 suite (we'll transition to version 8 in subsequent articles.) As a corroboration of PerformanceTest 7, as well as a deeper look at some of our traffic’s attributes, we ended with Ixia’s IxChariot. Specifically, we ran two of IxChariot’s built-in scripts. We transferred 100 records with the High-Performance TCP Throughput script and 1000 records with the UDP Throughput script.
Here are our two system configurations:
|Test Server Specs
|Processor
|AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi) @ 3.6 GHz (18 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus Crosshair V Formula (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950 Chipset, BIOS 1703
|Memory
|G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ DDR3-1600 at 1.5 V
|Storage
|Patriot Wildfire 256 GB SSD
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB GDDR5
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling Turbo-Cool 850 W
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Professional (64-bit)
|Test Client Specs
|Model
|Asus N56VM
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-3720QM (Ivy Bridge) @ 2.60 GHz (26 * 100 MHz), 6 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Memory
|Hyundai 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) PC3-12800, HMT351S6CFR8C-PB @ 1.5 V
|Storage
|Seagate ST9750420AS 750 GB, 7,200 RPM HDD
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GT 630M
|Power Supply
|Asus ADP-120ZB
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Professional (64-bit)
I have a dual-band router (Netgear N600). I also purchased a couple of dual-band client USB adapters Linksys AE2500 or something to that effect.
So the USB adapter works fine for a desktop, but having that crap sticking out the side of a laptop, netbook or tablet? Busted in 10 minutes. I hooked one up to my netbook and fried it within a couple of weeks because I'm a Netbook in bed guy. You wouldn't think it could get so hot from a USB port but it does.
So the reality is that you have all these devices that can't be upgraded to dual-band and enjoy very little if any benefit from the new-fangled dual-band router.
The other beef I have with routers is that they're terrible with the way they split up bandwidth between multiple devices. Instead of responsively reassigning bandwidth to the device that needs it, the router continues to reserve a major slice for a device that I'm not using.
If you live in an apartment building, it's actually rather rude to use the full 300Mbps capacity of the wireless N band, since you may well succeed in effectively shutting your neighbor down. There's so much happening in the 2.4GHz band nowadays, it's unreal. Your own cordless keyboards/mice/controllers etc can malfunction from being unable to get a packet in edgewise.
For these dual-band routers to be really useful, we need manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, laptops, netbook and such to build dual-band clients into them because adding the functionality with some sort of dongle just doesn't work.
Never again...
I'll give ac a year or two before I jump on it...
Exactly. The 'client' adapter they used if anyone didn't catch it was a Cisco/Linksys router-sized device. Not practical by any means. It'd be totally insane to make any product recommendations prior to real client adapters being available, or more accurately, embedded ones are available. I think a wireless salesman wrote this article.