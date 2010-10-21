Overclocking Intel’s Xeon E5620: Quad-Core 32 nm At 4+ GHz

Benchmark Results: Productivity
We’ve adapted our Photoshop benchmark to the CS5 release, though the results of our threaded filter workload don’t change much.
This test continues to take advantage of as many cores as we can throw at it. Here, the Core i7-970 at 4 GHz comes in first place, followed by the Gulftown- and Bloomfield-based quad-core chips running at the same clock rate. I have the stock Xeon E5620 in there so you can see what accelerating clock rate does for this test in relation to the 4 GHz overclock.
Our 3ds Max test also gets a revamp, shifting away from the Dragon scene we used to use toward a Space Flyby rendering. The result is a more demanding workload.
In what is becoming a mighty familiar graph shape, the two quad-core CPUs at 4 GHz perform identically (despite cache and memory subsystem differences), while the six-core i7-970 rockets into first place.
Now, it might sound like I’m enamored with the Gulftown’s performance. But make no mistake—we haven’t yet reached our value analysis, where I’m more likely to tear that chip’s limbs off for not delivering a speed-up to match its increased cost. That’d be if it had limbs, of course.
AVG was recently upgraded to a new version for 2011, and I decided to give it another try, after having seen purely bizarre performance from the 2010 build. Finally, we see this app scaling according to clock rate, though it doesn’t seem to get much from the six-core Gulftown processor.
WinRAR similarly doesn’t extract much benefit from the Core i7-970’s extra compute resources. In fact, it’s the overclocked Xeon that snags first place in this compression workload.
Swapping over to 7-Zip demonstrates that utility’s ability to employ all six cores. Of course, we set the app to split the workload into 12 threads, while the other three contenders juggled eight threads at a time.
Josh, if you have any ideas on testing, I'm all ears! We're currently working with Intel on server/workstation coverage (AMD has thus far been fairly unreceptive to seeing its Opteron processors tested).
Regards,
Chris
thank you for the review but your benchmarks prove that you were GPU-bottlenecked almost all time.
Letme explain: i.e. Metro 2033 or Just Cause 2... the Xenon running at 2.4 GHz provided the same FPS as when it ran at 4 GHz. That means your GPU is the bottleneck since the increase in CPU speed therefore the increase in the number of frames sent to the GPU for processing each second does not produce any visible output increase... so the GPU has too much to process already.
I also want to point out that enabling the AA and AF in CPU tests puts additional stress on the GPU therefore bottlenecking the system even more. It should be forbidden to do so... since your goal is to thest the CPU not the GPU.
Please try (and not only you, there is more than 1 article at Tom's) so try to reconsider the testing methodology, what bottleneck means and how can you detect it and so on...
Since the 480 bottlenecked most of the gaming results are useless except for seeing how many FPS does a GF480 provide in games, resolutions and with AA/AF. But that wasn't the point of the article.
LE: missed the text under the graphs... seems you are aware of the issue. :) Still would like to see the CPU tests performed on more GPU muscle or on lower resolutions/older games. This way you'll be able to get to the real interesting part: where/when does the CPU bottleneck?
However, I'm sure everyone is aware of how sharply the price of Xeons rise above the lowest-of-the-low. I expect a Xeon capable of 4.5ghz (a good speed to aim for with a 32nm chip and good cooling), you would already be over the costs of purchasing a 970/980x/990x, especially considering how good a motherboard you would need to get - a Rampage III extreme is possibly one of the most expensive X58 boards on the market, offsetting most of the gains you'd get over a 45nm chip and a more wallet friendly board - such as the Gigabyte GA-X58A-UD3R.