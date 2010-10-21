Overclocking Intel’s Xeon E5620: Quad-Core 32 nm At 4+ GHz

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Xeon E5620 (Westmere-EP) 2.4 GHz, LGA 1366, 5.86 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-970 (Gulftown) 3.2 GHz, LGA 1366, 4.8 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-930 (Bloomfield) 2.8 GHz, LGA 1366, 4.8 GT/s QPI, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Asus Rampage III Formula (LGA 1366) Intel X58/ICH10R, BIOS 0402 Memory Patriot 6 GB (3 x 2 GB) DDR3-2000, PV236G2000LLK @ 7-7-7-20 and 1.65 V Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver GeForce 258.96

We’re using a single GeForce GTX 480 here in order to take GPU bottlenecks out of the equation.

Also, Patriot’s 2000 MT/s Viper II kit gives us ample headroom for elevated data rates; the Xeon pushed these modules to ~DDR3-1700.