Overclocking Intel’s Xeon E5620: Quad-Core 32 nm At 4+ GHz

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Xeon E5620 (Westmere-EP) 2.4 GHz, LGA 1366, 5.86 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-970 (Gulftown) 3.2 GHz, LGA 1366, 4.8 GT/s QPI, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-930 (Bloomfield) 2.8 GHz, LGA 1366, 4.8 GT/s QPI, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus Rampage III Formula (LGA 1366) Intel X58/ICH10R, BIOS 0402
|Memory
|Patriot 6 GB (3 x 2 GB) DDR3-2000, PV236G2000LLK @ 7-7-7-20 and 1.65 V
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 480
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 258.96
We’re using a single GeForce GTX 480 here in order to take GPU bottlenecks out of the equation.
Also, Patriot’s 2000 MT/s Viper II kit gives us ample headroom for elevated data rates; the Xeon pushed these modules to ~DDR3-1700.
|Benchmarks and Settings
|Audio Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 10.0.1 (64-bit), Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Default format AAC
|Video Encoding
|TMPGEnc 4.7
|Version: 4.7.3.292, Import File: "Terminator II" SE DVD (5 Minutes), Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.9.2
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality, Enhanced Multi-Threading, Enabled using SSE4, Quarter-pixel search
|Xvid 1.2.2
|Display encoding status=off
|MainConcept Reference 2.0
|MPEG2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 KHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS), Profile: Tom’s Hardware Settings for Qct-Core
|HandBrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai to .mp4, High Profile
|Applications
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010 (64-bit)
|Version: 2010 Service Pack 1, Render Space Flyby Scene at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version 3.90 (64-bit), Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|7-Zip
|Version 4.65, Built-in Benchmark
|Adobe Photoshop CS5
|Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 11.0
|Version: 10.0.1120, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.02, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00, System, Memories, TV and Movies, and Productivity benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2010
|CPU Test=CPU Arithmetic/Multimedia, Memory Test=Bandwidth Benchmark
|Games
|Metro 2033
|High Quality Settings, AAA / 4xAF, 4xAA / 16xAF, vsync off, 1280x1024 / 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, DirectX 11, Steam Version, Built-In Benchmark
|Just Cause 2
|High Quality Settings, No AA / 2xAF, 4xAA / 16xAF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, Desert Sunrise Benchmark, Steam Version
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 4xAA / No AF, 1280x1024 / 1680x1050 / 1920x1200 / 2560x1600, Second Sun, 45 second sequence, Fraps
|DiRT 2
|High / Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 8xAA / No AF, 1280x1024 / 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, In-Game Benchmark, Steam Version
Josh, if you have any ideas on testing, I'm all ears! We're currently working with Intel on server/workstation coverage (AMD has thus far been fairly unreceptive to seeing its Opteron processors tested).
Regards,
Chris
thank you for the review but your benchmarks prove that you were GPU-bottlenecked almost all time.
Letme explain: i.e. Metro 2033 or Just Cause 2... the Xenon running at 2.4 GHz provided the same FPS as when it ran at 4 GHz. That means your GPU is the bottleneck since the increase in CPU speed therefore the increase in the number of frames sent to the GPU for processing each second does not produce any visible output increase... so the GPU has too much to process already.
I also want to point out that enabling the AA and AF in CPU tests puts additional stress on the GPU therefore bottlenecking the system even more. It should be forbidden to do so... since your goal is to thest the CPU not the GPU.
Please try (and not only you, there is more than 1 article at Tom's) so try to reconsider the testing methodology, what bottleneck means and how can you detect it and so on...
Since the 480 bottlenecked most of the gaming results are useless except for seeing how many FPS does a GF480 provide in games, resolutions and with AA/AF. But that wasn't the point of the article.
LE: missed the text under the graphs... seems you are aware of the issue. :) Still would like to see the CPU tests performed on more GPU muscle or on lower resolutions/older games. This way you'll be able to get to the real interesting part: where/when does the CPU bottleneck?
However, I'm sure everyone is aware of how sharply the price of Xeons rise above the lowest-of-the-low. I expect a Xeon capable of 4.5ghz (a good speed to aim for with a 32nm chip and good cooling), you would already be over the costs of purchasing a 970/980x/990x, especially considering how good a motherboard you would need to get - a Rampage III extreme is possibly one of the most expensive X58 boards on the market, offsetting most of the gains you'd get over a 45nm chip and a more wallet friendly board - such as the Gigabyte GA-X58A-UD3R.