Overclocking Intel’s Xeon E5620: Quad-Core 32 nm At 4+ GHz

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

In stark contrast to Call of Duty, Metro is super GPU-heavy. So much so, in fact, that even without 4xMSAA turned on, we’re seeing a GPU bottleneck at 1280x1024.

Worried that your slower CPU might be holding back performance in this title? Don’t be—the 2.4 GHz Xeon E5620 turns in the same frame rates as the 4 GHz version. It’d likely take a second GeForce GTX 480 in order to expose some sort of GPU-oriented limitation in Metro 2033.

Of course, turning on 4xAA only serves to keep the field within one frame per second at every resolution.