Overclocking Intel’s Xeon E5620: Quad-Core 32 nm At 4+ GHz

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)

Not quite as demanding as Metro, but certainly more intense than Call of Duty, DiRT 2 shows the 2.4 GHz dipping below the 4 GHz processors at 1280x1024 and to a much lesser extent at 1680x1050. Otherwise, all four configurations are on fairly even footing—more so when we enable anti-aliasing.