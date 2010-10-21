Overclocking Intel’s Xeon E5620: Quad-Core 32 nm At 4+ GHz

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)

A third DirectX 11-class title rounds out our sample of games. And again, we see that CPU performance makes very little difference when you’re turning details up to the levels you’d want with a card like Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480.

Even at its stock 2.4 GHz, the Xeon E5620 keeps pace with the three overclocked configurations. Clearly, if your only use for a PC is gaming, splurging on a high-end CPU and fancy cooling apparatus isn’t going to be your fast track to higher frame rates.