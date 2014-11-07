Three Z97 Express Motherboards, $220 To $280, Reviewed

Getting High-End Extras From Z97 Express Motherboards
We all love extras, though not all of us can agree on which ones are the best. Some people still love a New York-style cheese pizza, for example, though they’ll want an extra slice if they’re hungry.
In the PC world, anyone who can afford a few extras first needs to buy a motherboard that supports them. Run out of expansion slots, but need Wi-Fi? You’ll have to sacrifice a USB port for that, unless you can find a motherboard with an on-board controller. Want more than two graphics cards in SLI? That might call for a step up to Intel's high-end X99 platform, unless you're comfortable paying extra for a PCI Express-based bridge chip able to take Haswell's 16 lanes and turn them into 32.
You won’t find such an expensive component on motherboards priced under $220. In fact, right around that range is still fairly price-sensitive. Welcome to Z97’s “High End”, where the enthusiasts who eschew the overpriced top-end stuff can still find just about everything they want. But if your wants include top shelf wireless networking and three-way SLI, well, you’re going to need to make a decision:
|Z97 High-End Motherboard Features
|ASRock Z97 Extreme9
|Gigabyte Z97X-Gaming GT
|MSI Z97- MPower Max AC
|PCB Revision
|1.02
|1.0
|1.1
|Chipset
|Intel Z97 Express
|Intel Z97 Express
|Intel Z97 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|12 Phases
|12 Phases
|12 Phases
|BIOS
|P1.14 (08/18/2014)
|F5 (06/03/2014)
|V1.5 (07/22/2014)
|100.0 MHz BCLK
|99.94 (-0.06%)
|99.98 (-0.02%)
|100.01 (+0.01%)
|I/O Panel Connectors
|P/S 2
|1
|1
|1
|USB 3.0
|4
|6
|8
|USB 2.0
|4
|2
|2
|Network
|2
|1
|1
|CLR_CMOS Button
|1
|None
|1
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical
|Optical
|Optical
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|5
|6
|6
|Video Out
|DisplayPort, HDMI
|VGA, DVI-D, HDMI, DisplayPort
|HDMI, DisplayPort
|Other Devices
|eSATA
|None
|None
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe 3.0 x16
|4 (by PEX-8747) x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8
|4 (by PEX-8747) x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8
|3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4)
|PCIe 2.0 x16
|1 (2-pathways)
|None
|None
|PCIe 2.0 x1
|1x mini PCIe
|3
|4
|USB 3.0
|2 (4-ports)
|1 (2-ports)
|2 (4-ports)
|USB 2.0
|2 (4-ports)
|3 (6-ports)
|2 (4-ports)
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|10 (Shares M.2, SATA-E)
|8 (Shares SATA-E)
|8 (Shares M.2)
|SATA Express
|2 (Each use 2x SATA)
|1 (Uses 2x SATA)
|None
|4-Pin Fan
|2
|7
|5
|3-Pin Fan
|4
|None
|None
|FP-Audio
|1
|1
|1
|S/PDIF I/O
|None
|Output Only
|None
|Internal Buttons
|Power, Reset
|Power, Reset, CLR_CMOS
|Power, Reset, OC-Genie, BCLK+, BCLK-, Go2Bios, CLR_CMOS
|Internal Switch
|BIOS IC Selector
|Dual BIOS Mode, BIOS IC selector
|OC-Mode, Slow-Mode, BIOS Selector
|Diagnostics Panel
|Numeric
|Numeric
|Numeric
|Other Devices
|M.2 (Shares SATA-E), Ultra M.2 (Uses 4x PCIe 3.0), SATA pwr, Serial COM port
|Serial COM port
|M.2 (Sub 2x SATA)
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|6x SATA 6Gb/s (Includes M.2)
|6x SATA 6Gb/s (Includes SATA-E)
|6x SATA 6Gb/s (Includes M.2)
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|2x ASM1061 PCIe 4x SATA 6Gb/s 1x eSATA (Shared)
|88SE9172 PCIe 2x SATA 6Gb/s
|ASM1061 PCIe 2x SATA 6Gb/s
|USB 3.0
|ASM1042AE PCIe ASM1074 hub
|uPD720210 Hub
|AMS1042 PCIe ASM1074 Hub
|Networking
|Primary LAN
|WGI218V PHY
|Killer E2201 PCIe
|WGI218V PHY
|Secondary LAN
|WGI211AT PCIe
|None
|None
|WiFi
|None
|None
|Intel 7260 PCIe 802.11ac Dual-Band (2x2; 867 Mb/s)
|Bluetooth
|None
|None
|By 802.11ac Combo
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|ALC1150
|ALC1150
|ALC1150
|DDL/DTS Connect
|DTS Connect
|None
|None
|Warranty
|Three Years
|Three Years
|Three Years
This needs a follow-up with x16x16 PEX vs x8x8 native vs x16x16 LGA2011 and, hopefully, x8x8x8x8 PEX vs x16x8x8x8 native on LGA2011.
If you really can afford 3 GPUs, you should really be starting with X99. For Z97, full-size ATX boards are kind of a waste due to the limit on available PCIe lanes, unless you want just 1 GPU and a bunch of other 1-2-lane expansion boards. I would have preferred seeing what you can get in a uATX (or possibly mITX) solution for the same budget in a package that's arguably a better fit to cater to the SLI/CF crowd and easier to fit in a case.
That one MSI board...I hope that price isn't accurate, that they're currently out of stock or something else is going on, as in, it's being shipped from S. Korea...