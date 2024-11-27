Pick up a new Xbox Series X for only $398 in Walmart's Black Friday offer

Treat yourself to a gaming gift this Black Friday, or perhaps pick up an early Christmas present for a loved one with this great deal at Walmart. Thanks to Walmart's Black Friday deals offerings, you can get your hands on Microsoft's top-tier games console and save $50 on the usual MSRP price.

Normally retailing for $449, you can pick up the Xbox Series X for just $398 in the Walmart Black Friday sales. As well as being designed purely for gaming, the Xbox Series X features a custom Zen 2 CPU with 8 Cores that run at 3.8GHz and a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that can put out 4K visuals at 120FPS on a variable refresh rate TV or monitor. With 1TB of storage, you can install and have your favorite games ready to play in seconds.

This version of the Xbox Series X comes in a "Robot-White" color and is the digital-only version with no disk drive. The console also features Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.1 connectivity for a full gaming experience in your living room. Although the Series X has been out for a few years, it's still one of the best ways to experience your games and is cheaper than a mid-range graphics card for a PC.

Xbox Series X Robot White Digital Games Console: now $398 at Walmart (was $449)

Using a custom AMD CPU and GPU the Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful gaming console. This version is a digital-only console with no disk drive. It comes in the Robot-White color and includes a matching controller. Connect up to a big-screen TV and enjoy 4K gaming with variable refresh rates on compatible devices.

Some of the other great features of this console and the Series S are that the Xbox features backward compatibility with a host of games and accessories from recent Xbox generations, and with a Gamespass subscription, you have access to hundreds of video games and even day-one releases of the latest AAA titles. I have a Gamepass Ultimate subscription and can play games on both my PC and Series X console, with some games sharing progression and saves between the hardware platforms, this is an awesome feature and brilliant if you want to retreat from the PC to the comfort of the living room to play some games on the sofa with a bigger screen.