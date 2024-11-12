Nvidia offers Indiana Jones gaming bundle to super sales of aging RTX 40 series — RTX 4070 and higher GPUs eligible for the promotion

Nvidia has kicked off a new game bundling promotion. This time, it hopes to sell more of its aging GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs off the back of a blockbuster new game - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

At this late stage in the product cycle, it needs to whip up as much interest in RTX 40 cards as possible, as the untold delights of the RTX 50 series appear on the horizon. However, it is sad to see this bundle offer restricted to those with the purchasing power to grab an RTX 4070 or better graphics card, desktop, or laptop.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ | Gameplay Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a Lucasfilm-franchise adventure game (what else?) developed by MachineGames, part of Bethesda Studios. The gameplay and deep dive video above should give you a good overview of the title and the action/adventure.

The ~15-minute clip starts with a cinematic intro but becomes a narrated gameplay section. Moreover, it shows many aspects of the game, including combat with fisticuffs, a whip, a revolver, and other melee pickups. Using quiet, sneaky tactics seems central to successful adventuring in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The Nvidia bundle promises to provide lucky customers with a Premium Digital Edition of the game, which comes with the base game, the pre-order bonus Last Crusade Pack, upcoming story DLC, a Temple of Doom outfit, and a digital art book. This premium edition offering is claimed to be worth $99.99, which is $40 more than the base game.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

So, who qualifies for this bundle? As we mentioned in the intro, buyers of graphics cards and systems below the RTX 4070 tier will not get Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free. Consider buying an RTX 4060 Ti and this game separately, for example.

Other terms and conditions worth highlighting are that this bundle is limited to one per customer aged 16 or over. Folks in the Crimea Region of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria can’t apply.

For clarity, the eligible products are select Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 SUPER, 4080, 4070 Ti SUPER, 4070 Ti, 4070 SUPER, or 4070 desktop or graphics cards, or laptops with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The bundling offer began today and will end on Dec 29, 2024. Qualifying customers can apply for their game code until January 30 next year, and the game should unlock on December 9. As this is the Premium Digital Edition of the game, you should be able to access it three days early.