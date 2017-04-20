'Code Vein' Is Bandai Namco's New Title, Coming In 2018

Last week, Bandai Namco teased the announcement of a new game with an animated trailer and promised more details to come. Today, the company finally provided us with moreabout the upcoming game, titled Code Vein, which is set to release sometime in 2018.

Code Vein is a third-person role-playing game that puts you in the shoes of a Revenant, which are powerful beings that can gather blood to enhance their abilities, aka Gifts. They include an increase in overall strength, the ability to weaken enemies, and the ability to wield powerful weapons with strong attacks.

Gameplay is centered around a hidden city called Vein. Even though you have powerful Gifts at your disposal, these powers come at a price: the loss of memories and a need to consume blood. You’ll travel around Vein with a companion who can help you recover the lost memories, and hopefully, a way to return to your normal human form.

More details about Code Vein are bound to come soon. Bandai Namco didn’t say exactly when we’ll hear more about it, but the announcement comes just two months before E3, so it's a safe bet that we'll learn more there. The company also mentioned that the game would be coming to “major home consoles,” but there wasn't any mention of specific platforms--not even the PC.

