Valve's next-gen 'Deckard' VR headset reportedly enters mass production, company allegedly plans to ship up to 600K units annually — upcoming 'Steam Frame' could launch before the end of the year

Valve has been known to be working on a new virtual reality headset for at least four years now, as a follow-up to the mildly successful Valve Index, which launched in 2019. In 2021, we first learned that it was codenamed Deckard, and now, reports state that this new device is potentially very close to its release. According to Upload VR, Valve's Deckard headset has entered mass production, intending to ship up to 400,000–600,000 units annually.

The news comes Chinese analyst firm, XR Research Institute, which claims that the next-gen headset is actually launching this year, with production lines already filled. Upload VR reports that the Steam Deck has sold around 5 million units so far, while Meta's popular Quest 2 VR headset shipped 20 million units. This could be a sign that Valve has grand designs for its next hardware release to land well with customers, with the supply to match it.

Just last month, a new trademark filing for "Steam Frame" was spotted online, which matched the entry found in SteamVR code, soft-confirming that as the official name for Deckard. Popular Valve leaker Brad Lynch also hinted that there are two SKUs in development: Deckard DV1 and Deckard DV2, saying that the "DV" moniker is used for products in the final stages of development at Valve, right before public release.

New controllers

We also know about the controllers that will come with Deckard (or the Steam Frame), as they were also spotted in SteamVR code. These are codenamed "Roy," taking the Blade Runner naming theme further. The leaked designs appear to be similar to the Oculus Touch controllers, equipped with motion-sensing rings capable of precise gameplay. After all, Half-Life: Alyx, the game that launched with the Valve Index, remains a milestone in the VR gaming industry.

Valve's Deckard headset was tipped to launch in late 2025, and this new report suggests production is well underway. Previous leaks have also claimed that Deckard could come with a $1,200 price tag. That would put it squarely in the premium VR headset category. As for whether or not Valve's Deckard, or Steam Frame, actually makes it out in time for a 2025 release, is anyone's guess.

