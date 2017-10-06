Login | Sign Up
CPU Price Watch: Intel Coffee Lake, AMD Ryzen

by
We’ve seen the CPU market undergo rapid alterations in 2017, as the battle between AMD and Intel reached a level of ferocity not seen the Phenom II days of 2010. This change in the previously calm CPU market kicked off with the release of AMD’s Ryzen CPUs in March, and will now only escalate with the launch of Intel’s Coffee Lake CPUs.

Ryzen has so far proven highly successful, and AMD’s pricing of Ryzen SKUs has put significant pressure on Intel. Specifically, AMD has sought to undercut Intel’s performance-competitive Kaby Lake CPUs, which in turn has lead Intel to drop its CPU prices.

Kaby Lake is now on the verge of being replaced by Intel’s new Coffee Lake CPUs, which have higher core counts than their immediate predecessors. Launched on October 5, Coffee Lake is now available from several retailers, but select models will be hard to obtain.

The i7-8700K Coffee Lake flagship chip is exclusively available from Newegg as of October 6, and it’s currently sold out. The i7-8700 is available from more retailers, but it’s also sold out everywhere. The i5-8600K is sold out on Amazon, and although it’s available from Newegg, the online retailer has indicated that there is a limit of one per customer and that the CPU will not ship for 15 to 20 days. The less expensive Core i3-8100 is also sold out on Amazon but is available on Newegg.

With several models sold out, this could point to a supply shortage of the new CPUs. To assist you with shopping for a new Ryzen or Coffee Lake CPU, we have listed where you can buy all of these processors for the least amount of money. We will endeavour to keep this list updated, and to keep you informed of any new developments in the CPU price game.



CPU/Current Price

Starting Price

Cores/Threads @ Clock Speed

Review

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 w/Wraith Stealth ($109.99 On Newegg)

$109

4/4 @ 3.1GHz

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X w/Wraith Stealth ($129.99 On Newegg)

$129

4/4 @ 3.4GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 w/Wraith Stealth ($164.99 On Newegg)

$169

4/8 @ 3.2GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X w/Wraith Spire ($189.99 On Newegg)

$189

4/8 @ 3.5GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 w/Wraith Spire ($214.99 On Newegg)

$219

6/12 @ 3.2GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X ($219.99 On Newegg)

$249

6/12 @ 3.6GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 w/Wraith Spire ($294.99 On Newegg)

$330

8/16 @ 3.0GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X ($299.99 On Newegg)

$400

8/16 @ 3.4GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X ($399.99 On Newegg)

$500

8/16 @ 3.6GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X ($549.99 On Newegg)

$550

8/16 @ 3.8GHz

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X ($799.99 On Newegg)

$800

12/24 @ 3.5GHz

Read The Review

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X ($999.99 On Newegg)

$1000

16/32 @ 3.4GHz

Read The Review

Intel Core i3-8100 ($119.99 On Newegg)

$117

4/4 @ 3.6GHz

Intel Core i3-8350K ($179.99 On Newegg)

$168

4/4 @ 4.0GHz

Intel Core i5-8400 ($189.99 On Newegg)

$182

6/6 @ 2.8GHz

Intel Core i5-8600K ($259.99 On Newegg)

$257

6/6 @ 3.6GHz

Intel Core i7-8700 ($312.00 On Amazon) -- Sold Out

$303

6/12 @ 3.2GHz

Intel Core i7-8700K ($379.99 On Newegg) -- Sold Out

$359

6/12 @ 3.7GHz

Read The Review


About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

10 comments
Comment from the forums
  • berezini.2013
    I pitty the fools that didn't wait.
    -1
  • misousa
    I dont. Its these guys who support AMD. I pitty AMD because for most cases its way better to buy a 6 core i5 8600k for 257$ than a Ryzen 1700 for 330$. And the i5 has more overclocking potencial. I really wanted AMD to win this round I was even willing to loose perfomance just to support AMD but with this price diference its impossible for me to pay a lot more for less perfomance. We really need competion. Thanks AMD for trying and keep doing it.
    -2
  • dladouceurd
    Whats up with the 800 and 1000$ ryzen 5

    AMD Ryzen 5 1400 w/Wraith Stealth ($164.99 On Newegg)
    $800
    12/24 @ 3.5GHz
    Read The Review
    AMD Ryzen 5 1400 w/Wraith Stealth ($164.99 On Newegg)
    $1000
    0
