Bring Victory To Your Group With The Faction Rally In 'Destiny 2'

Over the past two weeks, numerous staples of the original Destiny game made their way into Destiny 2. The mysterious Xur returned to offer players a few pieces of exotic-level weapons and armor, competition stirred once again in the Trials of the Nine, and fireteams’ skills were tested in the new Leviathan raid. Next week will see another return from the original title — the three major factions — but they come with new features, as Bungie wrote in its weekly post.

The leaders of Future War Cult, Dead Orbit, and New Monarchy will make an appearance next week as part of a new event called Faction Rally. Once you pick a group to support, you will then have to complete activities — such as Public Events, Strikes, or even the Leviathan raid — to gain faction tokens. You can then turn in these tokens to your respective group for a chance to earn gear or weapons exclusive to that faction.





However, there is an extra incentive to choosing a specific group. At the end of the event on October 2 at 2am PDT, the faction with the most tokens will offer a special weapon for sale. Members of the winning team will be able to purchase it at the discounted price of 1,000 Glimmer (the in-game currency), but everyone else will need to fork over 50,000 Glimmer for the same weapon. You can take a look at the short list below to see more information about each faction and the rewards for winning the event.

Future War Cult

Leader: Lakshmi-2

Weapon Reward: Pulse Rifle

Dead Orbit

Leader: Arach Jalaal)

Weapon Reward: Scout Rifle

New Monarchy

Leader: Executor Hideo

Weapon Reward: Sidearm

The introduction of Faction Rally is the final piece of new content in the first month of Destiny 2. Next month, the game makes its debut on the PC. Even though we don’t know the finalized list of hardware specifications for the game, you can still make some assumptions on the CPU, GPU, and RAM requirements based on the PC beta last month. The first piece of post-launch downloadable content (DLC) is coming in the winter. The “Curse of Osiris” DLC will take you to Mercury, where you'll find out about the connection between Ikora Rey and the Osiris, the legendary Warlock.