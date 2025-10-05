The transistor was patented 75 years ago today — the age of silicon and software began with a three-electrode circuit element using semiconductor materials

News
By last updated

The trio behind the invention would subsequently win the Nobel Prize in Physics.

First transistor
(Image credit: Bell Labs)

75 years ago, the three Bell Labs scientists behind the invention of the transistor would, at last, have the U.S. Patent in their hands. This insignificant-looking semiconductor device with three electrodes sparked the third industrial revolution. Moreover, it ushered in the age of silicon and software, which still dominates business and human society to this day.

The first working transistor was demonstrated in 1947, but it wasn’t until October 3, 1950, that the patent was secured by John Bardeen, Walter Brattain, and William Shockley. The patent was issued for a “three-electrode circuit element utilizing semiconductor materials.” It would take several more years before the significant impacts transistors would have on business and society were realized.

1947: invention, 1950: patent, 1965: Moore’s Law, 2025: billions of transistors per chip.

For PC enthusiasts, probably the best known piece of transistor lore comes from Intel co-founder Gordon Moore. Of course, we are talking about Moore’s Law, which was an observation by the pioneering American engineer. Moore’s most famous prediction was that “the number of transistors on an integrated circuit will double every two years with minimal rise in cost.” (Law was revised from one to two years in 1975).

Image 1 of 3
Moore's Law retrospective
(Image credit: Intel)

Obviously, prior to 1965, when Moore’s Law was set out, the startling advance in transistor technology indicated that such an extrapolation would be reasonable. Even, now, certain semiconductor companies, engineers, and commentators reckon that Moore’s Law is still alive and well. You can see Intel's position in the slides, above.

Whatever the case, it can’t be denied that since the patenting of the transistor, we have seen incredible miniaturization and advances in computing and software, expanding the possibilities of minds and machines. The current tech universe is actually buzzing with firms that reckon they can make machines with minds - artificial intelligence.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

TOPICS
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rluker5
    Vacuum tube, not valve, and wouldn't the Fairchild planar silicon transistor from 1959 be the beginning of the age of silicon as we know it?
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    rluker5 said:
    Vacuum tube, not valve, and wouldn't the Fairchild planar silicon transistor from 1959 be the beginning of the age of silicon as we know it?
    Brits call them valves.
    Same device.
    Reply
  • Unolocogringo
    🤣 Silly brits , more for me to learn with all these made up names.:cool:
    Reply