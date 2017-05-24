MSI Offers 'Infinite' Possibilities With New Desktop Series

With Computex quickly approaching, MSI has revealed several new products for 2018, including a new gaming desktop PC called the “Infinite Series.”

MSI said that the new MSI Infinite A was inspired by “gamers who have a never-ending desire to game and want infinite possibilities to play the way they want,” and it portends top-tier performance for the games of today and tomorrow with easy upgradeability.

A New Look For MSI

The flashy chassis features a tempered-glass side panel, in addition to an RGB LED-lit front panel. Without much to go on before we actually see this thing at Computex, it appears that the Infinite A will also sport a graphics card riser (we discerned this from the only currently available picture of the Infinite A at the top of the article), allowing the GPU to be orientated upright in the chassis. This new look is a noticeable departure from other MSI desktops such as the gamer-centric Aegis, Nightblade, and Trident, which feature red and black edgy cases with plastic side panels.

Specifications

Full specifications of the Infinite series desktops aren’t available yet, but we managed to shake out some of the major features from MSI representatives before the big show in Taipei.

The Infinite Series features an Intel Core i7-7700 processor on an MSI B250 motherboard that supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory (the speed hasn’t been officially disclosed yet, but it’s likely 2,400MHz considering the 200-series motherboard). The motherboard sports a single M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD slot, and there’s two 3.5” and three 2.5” drive bays available in the case’s interior. An MSI gaming desktop wouldn’t be complete without a company-branded GPU, and thus the Infinite series features the MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming 8GB graphics card.

Connectivity

The front panel features two USB 3.1 (Gen1, 5Gbps) ports--one with a Type-A connector and one with a Type-C. There’s also a single USB 2.0 port. The rear panel sports three more USB 3.1 Type-A ports, another USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and two PS/2 connectors for a keyboard and mouse. Network connectivity is provided by an RJ45 gigabit Ethernet port and an Intel Wireless-AC 3168 module.

To hook up your display, the MSI Infinite series features a DVI port on the motherboard and the three DisplayPort, one HDMI, and DVI-D ports of the graphics card. The front panel also sports a VR Link HDMI pass-through port, which allows users to connect their HMD (such as an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Acer Mixed Reality headset) to the front of the PC to increase the boundaries of your tethered VR experience. (You save a few inches of cable if you don’t have to connect it to the rear ports.)

Pricing and availability are also currently unknown, but if we learned anything from the Aegis lineup launches, the Infinite series will most likely debut as a barebones system, followed by fully loaded models at various price points.