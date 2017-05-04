Login | Sign Up
The Complete History Of Star Wars PC Games

Introduction

In 1977 the world saw the release of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and the Star Wars franchise was born. In the decades after its release, Star Wars has grown to epic proportions and is among the most popular series in the world. In addition to the main six movies which have already been released, there have also been countless fan-created videos, a few TV shows, additional movies not in the main story line, numerous books and some amazing video games. With the approach of the seventh installment in the primary movie series, we're taking a look back at the dozens of Star Wars PC games released over the last 30 years.

1988 - Star Wars

In 1983 the first Star Wars game, simply titled "Star Wars", was released into arcades. The game used simple vector graphics to simulate the experience of flying an X-Wing against Imperial TIE Fighters during the Battle of Yavin 4. After defeating the TIE Fighters, players then go up against the Death Star, flying through the trench before making the fatal shot to destroy the Death Star.

The arcade game was later released for DOS, the Atari 5200 and several other systems. These ports were similar to the arcade version in their game play experience, but with reduced graphics.

1993 - X-Wing

X-Wing was released for DOS and Macintosh systems in 1993, and is considered a classic space simulator. In this game you pilot an X-Wing, fight enemy TIE Fighters (Twin Ion Engine) and at times jump into hyperspace.

1993 - Star Wars: Rebel Assault

Star Wars: Rebel Assault is similar to X-Wing in that most of the game is spent piloting an X-Wing, but unlike X-Wing, this game is a rail shooter, so you have less control over your ship and instead just focus on shooting enemies. The game also has more diverse levels. Sometimes you will be flying over a planet, while other times you are fighting in space. The backgrounds of Rebel Assault were pre-rendered giving the illusion that the game engine was more powerful.

1994 - Star Wars: TIE Fighter

A sequel to the X-Wing game was released in 1994, but this time instead of flying an X-Wing, you are shooting them! This was the first game to let you play as the Empire instead of the Rebellion. It also featured updated graphics compared to X-Wing.

1995 - Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Dark Forces is one of the most prominent Star Wars games ever created. It marked the franchise's entry into the first-person shooter category, and it also had a unique story, rather than following the canonical storyline from the movies. The game focuses on Kyle Katarn, a former Imperial soldier turned mercenary now working for the Rebel Alliance.

Later in the game Kyle Katarn also gets a lightsaber and becomes a Jedi. Here, the game introduced another innovation to the series, the use of live action scenes to advance the story.

1995 - Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire

Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire built upon the success of its predecessor by adding several new types of ships to pilot. The game also diverges more from the original Star Wars movie trilogy by incorporating a unique storyline and adding live action video footage.

1996 - Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Shadows of the Empire puts you in control of Dash Rendar, a freelance smuggler hired by the Luke Skywalker and the rebellion to rescue Princess Leia and complete other key objectives. During most of the game, Dash fights stormtroopers on the ground with his trusty blaster pistol. Dash is also equipped with a jetpack, allowing him to skip past some obstacles and out maneuver enemies. At times, Dash also uses vehicles such swoop bikes and snowspeeders in his efforts against Imperial forces.

1997 - Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter

After Star Wars: TIE Fighter, the next game released into the X-Wing series was titled Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter. Unlike previous entries, this game focused on multiplayer instead of a single-player storyline. Up to eight players could divide up between the Empire and the Rebellion to battle against each other in space combat.

1997 - Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

1997's Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II continues the story of Kyle Katarn as he fights against Imperial troops after the defeat of Darth Vader and the Emperor by Luke Skywalker. The game benefited from faster computer hardware and was able to increase the graphics quality quite a bit over its predecessor. Although the series was originally called Dark Forces, this would be the last game under the Dark Forces name, and the games would be rebranded as the Jedi Knight series.

1997 - Star Wars: Yoda Stories

Star Wars: Yoda Stories is another unique entry in the Star Wars franchise. In the game you play as Luke Skywalker and solve puzzles to complete missions given to you by Yoda while training to become a Jedi.

1998 - Star Wars: Rebellion

Star Wars: Rebellion marks the franchise's entry into the real-time strategy genre. You can play as either the Galactic Empire or as the Rebel Alliance. The key is to gain control of planets, where you can build and deploy ships, construct buildings and train troops. The game featured tons of locations, ships and characters from the movies and books, as well as an optional 3D tactical mode for fleet battles.

1998 - Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is one of the most popular Star Wars games ever released. The gameplay focuses entirely on piloting a variety of ships in battle against the empire. At first, you only have access to the basic X-Wing, Y-Wing, and A-Wing fighters, but later you gain access to an Imperial Tie-Fighter and the Millennium Falcon. Some of these battles take place in space, while others are set around high-value Imperial targets on the surface of planets.

1999 - Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Following the release of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, several new games were released based on the new movie. The first to come out bears the same title as the movie, and was released for PC and PlayStation. During the game you play as several characters from the movie, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn.

1999 - Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance was the last game released in the X-Wing series. Instead of just focusing on being a pilot for the Rebel Alliance, you play as Ace Azzarmeen, who's family is wanted by the Empire for smuggling supplies to the Rebellion. The family also has a feud with the powerful Viraxo trading family, which becomes increasingly violent after the Azzarmeen family is caught smuggling.

1999 - Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer was the first of many games to be released focusing on the pod race from Star Wars Episode 1. You can choose from a number of characters and pod racers featured in the movie and race several different tracks. The game also supports multiplayer races. In 2000, a similar game was released in arcades with many of the same tracks.

2000 - Star Wars: Force Commander

Star Wars: Force Commander was another strategy game released for the PC. The game takes place throughout the original Star Wars movie trilogy and lets you command forces on both sides of the war.

2000 - Star Wars Episode I: Battle For Naboo

Star Wars Episode I: Battles For Naboo is a similar to the Star Wars Rogue Squadron game in that it focuses heavily on ship-to-ship combat, but extends to ground combat as well.

2001 - Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter was another game that focused heavily on ship-to-ship combat. The game was initially released for PlayStation 2, but a special edition of the game was released later for Xbox and PC with numerous updates including graphical enhancements and a better multiplayer system.

2001 - Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds

Galactic Battlegrounds was a fresh take on the Star Wars universe as a strategy game. This new game was significantly different than the previous strategy games in the series. Instead of being a simple conquer the universe game, it followed a detailed story line through campaign missions. The game focuses on the original movie trilogy as well as Star Wars Episode I.

2002 - Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

After a long five years since the release of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, LucasArts released the highly anticipated sequel: Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. This game continued the story of Kyle Katarn as he fights against remnants of the evil Galactic Empire. In the beginning of the game, Kyle Katarn has opted to leave his Jedi training behind but later picks up his lightsaber again and rejoins the struggling Jedi order. The game uses a wide range of weapons ranging from plasters and grenades to a lightsaber and force powers.

2002 - Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Clone Campaigns

Following the release of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, this expansion pack was created for the Galactic Battlegrounds game, adding in a new campaign with clone troopers and CIS forces from the movie.

2003 - Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic (or KOTOR) is one of the more unique games in the Star Wars universe. Unlike other RPG games, KOTOR does not follow a straight path, allowing players to wonder around wide open areas and complete various quests and side quests in whichever order they felt like doing them. Players were also able to customize and craft weapons and other items, learn dozens of force powers and alter their force alignment to be a dark or light Jedi.

2003 - Star Wars Galaxies

Star Wars Galaxies expanded the Star Wars game franchise into the MMORPG market. Players could choose from a number of different races and classes. It was possible for players to become Jedi later in the game, but it took a considerable amount of effort ranking up several classes in order for this to happen. The game was shut down in 2011.

2003 - Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

In 2003, another game was released in the popular Jedi Knight series: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. Like the previous Jedi Knight games, Kyle Katarn plays a key role in the story, but he is not the main character. Instead, this game allows you to create your own customized character and lightsaber. Kyle Katarn continued his Jedi training, and has progressed to the level of a Jedi master, and you are his new student.The game play was reminiscent of the previous Jedi Knight game, but with a greater emphasis on force powers and lightsaber combat. The game also featured a multiplayer mode that allowed players and computer AI characters to fight each other.

2004 - Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront was a unique entry into the Star Wars game franchise. It combined first-person shooter elements with strategic mission objects. The bulk of the game is running and shooting down enemy soldiers with a variety of weapons and soldier classes to choose from. Many levels contained vehicles which could be used to single-handedly take on large groups of soldiers. Some levels also contained ships such as the X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Y-Wing that extended the game to ship-to-ship combat.


Players could choose between playing a campaign, galactic conquest or a single level. The campaign often had special mission objects, while the campaign and individual levels focused on killing off the enemy army or capturing all of the command posts positioned around the map. The game also allowed for additional players to join the game regardless of the type of mission you chose.

2004 - Star Wars Knights Of The Old Repulbic II

2005 - Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Republic Commando makes you the leader of an elite squad of clone troopers as they carry out a series of missions against the CIS. Each member of the squad has a special skill which you will regularly need to use in order to advance the game.

2005 - Lego Star Wars: The Video Game

The Lego Star Wars games give players a light and child friendly take on Star Wars. In these games, essentially everything in the game world including enemies are made out of legos, while many obstacles in the game are solved by building, collecting, or moving items made of legos. Unlike most Star Wars games that focus heavily on action and drama, these games are typically have a more playful and humorous experience. The first game in the Lego Star Wars series focused on the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

2005 - Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a sequel to the original Battlefront game which essentially featured larger levels, improved game play and better graphics. The two games are rather similar, with the same types of game play, but Battlefront 2 had one major feature not present in the original Battlefront; the ability to play in space battles. In space battles, similar to land battles, you have an assortment of characters and ships available for your use. You can then choose to bomb the enemy ship from the outside or board the enemy ship and assault it from the inside.

2006 - Star Wars: Empire At War

Star Wars: Empire At War allowed players to once again command large armies as they work to conquer the universe. Although this concept for a Star Wars based strategy game had been used before, this game expanded on them by including dozens of worlds, space battles and land battles all in one game. Although it was released after Star Wars Episode III, the game focuses on the original trilogy and players can choose between playing as the Rebel Alliance or the Empire.

2006 - Lego Star Wars II

Lego Star Wars II shares many similarities with its prequel in terms of game play. While Lego Star Wars focused on the prequel trilogy of Star Wars movies, this game merely takes the same game concepts and applies them to the original Star Wars movie trilogy.

2006 - Star Wars Empire At War: Forces Of Corruption

Forces of Corruption expanded the Star Wars Empire: At War game with the addition of a new faction to the battlefield. The Zann Consortium is essentially a crime syndicate attempting to take control of the universe. Although the Zann Consortium had its own unique units, some of them are shared with other major factions in the Star Wars universe, such as the Droidekas used by the CIS. The Zann Consortium also used light vehicles which could be acquired by enemy forces in Empire At War by completing bonus objectives in land battles, and a number of spaceships used by the game's neutral pirate faction.

2007 - Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Having already created Lego Star Wars games for the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy, LucasArts opted to make a new Lego Star Wars game that covered all six movies. The game shard many similarities with the previous games, but featured upgraded graphics and other enhancements thanks to being released on a newer generation of game consoles.

2008 - Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

The Force Unleashed focuses on a young Jedi named Starkiller who is an apprentice to Darth Vader. The game play focuses on the use of lightsaber combos and force powers to defeat enemies while completing mission objectives.

2009 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes

Republic Heroes diversified the Star Wars: The Clone Wars games released on the Nintendo by adding more variety to missions and player characters. Instead of always being a Jedi, the game changed between a third-person shooting game with you in control of a clone trooper in some levels, to platform-based missions as a Jedi.

2010 - Clone Wars Adventures

Clone Wars Adventures was another MMO game which let players compete against each other. The game rewarded players with credits which could be used to purchase better equipment, giving them an advantage in missions and against other players.

2010 - Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

In the 2010 sequel to The Force Unleashed, you take control of a clone of Starkiller who breaks out of captivity in order to search for the real Starkiller.

2011 - Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Having already made Lego Star Wars games about all six movies twice, LucasArts decided to stretch out to the The Clone Wars animated TV series for new a new story to follow. This game follows the events of the animated series, but keeps many similarities in the game play compared to the previous Lego Star Wars games.

2011 - Star Wars: The Old Republic

The Old Republic is a sequel to KOTOR II. Unlike the previous KOTOR games, however, the game is not focused on a single character and story line, but instead this is an MMORPG that has players take sides in the war against the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire.

2015 - Star Wars Battlefront

The 2015 Star Wars Battlefront served as a reboot to the Battlefront series. It adds a few new features, like the ability to upgrade your equipment by earning credits in game, but closely follows the gameplay of the original Battlefront.

On July 21, 2016, the game received a major update that added in a new game play mode called "Skirmish." This update also included new online multiplayer maps and special weapons that can be unlocked by completing contracts for Jabba The Hutt.

2015 - Disney Infinity 3.0

Although technically not a Star Wars game, Disney Infinity 3.0 features a wide selection of Star Wars characters that can be used in the game. Players collect figures of characters from Star Wars and other Disney movies, which are used to unlock the character inside of the game. After a character is unlocked, you can use them to battle against other players using a variety of weapons and powers.

2016 - Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

With the Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie released in late 2015, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment produced a new Lego Star Wars game based on the movie. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens keeps its light-hearted and somewhat comical style of gameplay, and it introduces the new characters from the movie as well as a variety of new weapons. Although most of the game takes places on the ground, you at times are able to pilot vehicles such as the Millenium Falcon for space battles.

