The Complete History Of Star Wars PC Games

2004 - Star Wars Battlefront Picture 26 of 44

Star Wars Battlefront was a unique entry into the Star Wars game franchise. It combined first-person shooter elements with strategic mission objects. The bulk of the game is running and shooting down enemy soldiers with a variety of weapons and soldier classes to choose from. Many levels contained vehicles which could be used to single-handedly take on large groups of soldiers. Some levels also contained ships such as the X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Y-Wing that extended the game to ship-to-ship combat.



Players could choose between playing a campaign, galactic conquest or a single level. The campaign often had special mission objects, while the campaign and individual levels focused on killing off the enemy army or capturing all of the command posts positioned around the map. The game also allowed for additional players to join the game regardless of the type of mission you chose.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Fall 2016 PC Game Release Preview