The Best GPUs For Ethereum Mining, Tested and Compared

Crypto-currency mining is, of course, all about the money. And the whole endeavor--whether you are running a single mining rig or a mining farm--comes down to a simple calculation: The money you sink into creating your currency reduces the effective value of the currency you generate.

The mining hardware is a fixed cost. But the cost that matters more over the long term? That of the electricity the hardware needs. And the biggest power consumer in the whole hardware equation is the graphics card doing the mining calculations.

What that means: Spending your cash on the right mining card up front can save you money down the road. Sometimes, though, the right card is not necessarily the fastest card.

Now, power costs do vary--a lot--depending on where you're located in the world. They will factor into your calculation of whether (or what) to mine. And though power consumption may seem an intangible, secondary thing, for mining it's critical on both a micro and a macro level. (Indeed, if all of the cryptomining work around the world were to be lumped together as one "country," it would rank 48th among all nations, according to this IEA report.)

Clearly, whether you're talking about the effect on the planet as a whole, or just on your personal cryptocurrency balance, power consumption matters. It matters a lot. So we decided to take Tom's testing expertise in a new direction: figuring out which video cards on the market are not just the best, fastest miners, but the most efficient miners in terms of power consumption.

My, Mine, Yours: Ethereum's Where It's At



Nowadays, the big dog among cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, is mined mostly using ASICs, hardware dedicated for that purpose. It's consequently of no interest to anyone mining cryptocurrency on a PC using a graphics card. So, for the purposes of our power-consumption analysis, we're starting with current-generation Nvidia cards (AMD's latest will follow soon) and comparing power consumption to performance while mining Ethereum (ETH), the No. 2 cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin in market capitalization. The main advantage of ETH is that its algorithm, called Ethash, is ASIC-resistant. (In a nutshell, it's memory-bandwidth-intensive, making it difficult to accelerate using purpose-built chips.)

At this point in time, the Directed Acyclic Graph file stored in graphics memory is larger than 2GB, rendering older cards with small amounts of video memory useless for mining Ethereum. In the not-too-distant future, 3GB cards won't work, either. So, to account for the future, we're running our benchmarks at a DAG epoch of 190, which is fine for cards with 4GB or more of onboard memory. If you want to take a look at the current DAG size, visit this page. Note: There are still other Ethash-based coins with DAG sizes smaller than 2GB. So, if you do own an older graphics card, you can find opportunities to mine currencies such as Musicoin, Expanse, Ubiq, and Soilcoin (among others).

We're starting with performance results on these Nvidia cards at stock settings, plan to add results from AMD's cards next, and then roll in data from configurations optimized for mining. Let's dig in.

