Get your hands on one of our favorite 3D printers, the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro, for just a smidgen over $200

There are a lot of different 3D printers out in the wild these days as the 3D printing hobby space becomes more mainstream every day. Advances in technology happen all the time, from printing speeds to the most recent inclusion of multi-color printing capabilities, but what makes 3D printing more accessible is the cost of adopting the technology. Today, you can pick up one of the best 3D printers from Elegoo for just over $200.

Head to Elegoo's website, where you can find the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro on sale for only $209. Previously priced at an MSRP of $275, this is a nice little savings for this award-winning printer. The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is the successor to the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro, keeping a very similar form factor to the Neptune 3 Pro but turbo-charging the printing speeds when using the installed Klipper-based firmware.

When we reviewed the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro last year, it received our Editor's Choice award. We found it to have super-fast print speeds and excellent quality, with a very adhesive print bed. The print bed did need manual adjustments to level it so it could print correctly.

The Neptune 4 Pro features a print volume of 225 x 225 x 265 mm and a superfast print speed of 500 mm/s. One of the most visible changes between the Neptune 4 Pro and the 3 Pro is the inclusion of large cooling fans on the X gantry. These fans help to rapidly cool the print for better quality.