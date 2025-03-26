Grab a powerful 3D printer for just $209 this Spring Deals season
The Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro and Neptune 4 Pro are both excellent choices.
If you don't already own one of the best budget 3D printers, Amazon's Big Spring Sale presents you with an opportunity. Elegoo, which makes some really great, low-cost 3D printers, has two models on sale: the Neptune 3 Pro for $209 and the Neptune 4 Pro for $284.
The main difference between these two models is that the Neptune 4 Pro is a lot faster, clocking in at up to 500 mm/s while the Neptune 3 Pro is an older-gen model that still offers excellent quality but at last-gen speeds (maybe 2 to 3x slower). If you're just getting started with 3D printing, it's a good choice. One of our editors has the Neptune 3 Pro and has found it to be an excellent all-rounder.
Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro: was $249, now $209 at Amazon
This open-framed FDM printer has a build volume of 225 x 225 x 280mm and a dual-gear direct drive extruder that makes it easy to work with lots of different materials and avoid jams.
Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: was $359, now $284 at Amazon
This bed-slinger style printer has direct drive and speeds of up to 500 mm/s.
When we reviewed the Neptune 3 Pro back in 2022, we praised the printer for its auto-leveling, direct drive and quiet operation. It was also very easy to assemble and get started with.
The direct drive allows it to handle even difficult-to-use filaments such as TPU (a rubbery filament). We printed a Christmas tree using TPU and it came out smoothly in 4 hours and 40 minutes.
We reviewed the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro when it came out in 2023 . We praised its quality and how fast it was. For example, it printed a Benchy (this boat) in just 18 minutes.
The Neptune 4 Pro has a speed advantage over the Neptune 3 Pro and this is thanks to a newer Klipper firmware, linear rods instead of v-slot wheels, and a part cooling fan with a "sport" mode designed to rapidly cool filament.
Overall, either Neptune is a good deal. If you can spend the extra money, the Neptune 4 Pro is a bit faster but the Neptune 3 Pro offers similar quality and flexibility at somewhat slower speeds.
