Grab a powerful 3D printer for just $209 this Spring Deals season

published

The Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro and Neptune 4 Pro are both excellent choices.

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro
If you don't already own one of the best budget 3D printers, Amazon's Big Spring Sale presents you with an opportunity. Elegoo, which makes some really great, low-cost 3D printers, has two models on sale: the Neptune 3 Pro for $209 and the Neptune 4 Pro for $284.

The main difference between these two models is that the Neptune 4 Pro is a lot faster, clocking in at up to 500 mm/s while the Neptune 3 Pro is an older-gen model that still offers excellent quality but at last-gen speeds (maybe 2 to 3x slower). If you're just getting started with 3D printing, it's a good choice. One of our editors has the Neptune 3 Pro and has found it to be an excellent all-rounder.

Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro: was $249, now $209 at Amazon
This open-framed FDM printer has a build volume of 225 x 225 x 280mm and a dual-gear direct drive extruder that makes it easy to work with lots of different materials and avoid jams.

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: was $359, now $284 at Amazon
This bed-slinger style printer has direct drive and speeds of up to 500 mm/s.

When we reviewed the Neptune 3 Pro back in 2022, we praised the printer for its auto-leveling, direct drive and quiet operation. It was also very easy to assemble and get started with.

The direct drive allows it to handle even difficult-to-use filaments such as TPU (a rubbery filament). We printed a Christmas tree using TPU and it came out smoothly in 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro TPU print

We reviewed the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro when it came out in 2023 . We praised its quality and how fast it was. For example, it printed a Benchy (this boat) in just 18 minutes.

Benchy printed with Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro

The Neptune 4 Pro has a speed advantage over the Neptune 3 Pro and this is thanks to a newer Klipper firmware, linear rods instead of v-slot wheels, and a part cooling fan with a "sport" mode designed to rapidly cool filament.

Overall, either Neptune is a good deal. If you can spend the extra money, the Neptune 4 Pro is a bit faster but the Neptune 3 Pro offers similar quality and flexibility at somewhat slower speeds.

