The Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop with RTX 4090 is 33% off at Dell for Black Friday

With Black Friday just around the corner, you can already find some pretty good discounts on quality hardware, like this offer from Dell on the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop . It debuted with a price tag of $3,999, but as of writing, it's currently available 33% off, or just $2,999. This is one of the best prices we've seen for the machine since its launch.

We reviewed both editions of the Alienware Aurora R16 in late 2023 and ultimately rated our experience at 3.5 out of 5 stars. Overall, the machine performed well, but a few caveats stood out. However, considering today's discount, it's easier to look past those concerns.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop: now $2,999 at Dell (was $3,999)

This desktop is powered by an Intel Core i9-14900KF and features an OEM GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It comes with a couple of 1TB internal SSDs and 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM.

Under the hood of this gaming rig, you'll find an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor paired with an OEM GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It comes with 32GB of DDR5-5600 and two SK Hynix PC801 1TB internal SSDs. The processor is cooled by a 240mm liquid cooler and two 120mm case fans. For network connectivity, you've got both an Ethernet port for wired connections as well as Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675x for wireless support.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop Spec Alienware Aurora R16 Processor Intel Core i9-14900KF Motherboard Alienware 0RF96M (Intel Z690) Memory 32GB Samsung (16 x 2) DDR5-5600 RAM Graphics OEM GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB GDDR6, 2,520 MHz boost clock) Storage 2x SK Hynix PC801 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Networking Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675x, Ethernet Front Ports 3.5 mm headphone jack, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Rear Ports Ethernet, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, Line in, Line Out, Mic in, SPDIF, audio ports Video Output HDMI, 3x DisplayPort Power Supply 1,000-watt Platinum Cooling 2x 120 mm case fans, 240 mm CPU all-in-one liquid cooler

The front port selection includes three USB 3.2 Type-A ports and one UB 3.2 Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the rear panel, you get four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Type-C ports. There's also a decent selection of audio ports including a line in, line out, mic in and SPDIF to take advantage of. Video output includes an HDMI port and three DisplayPorts. The unit also features a 1000W Platinum power supply.

This system is poised to deliver great performance with Intel's fastest gaming CPU paired with Nvidia's fastest gaming GPU. However, while we appreciated its footprint paired with a vast selection of front ports, we weren't fans of the proprietary motherboard and how loud the fans could get when cooling under heavy loads. Again, these considerations aren't as pressing given the reduced cost.

Visit the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop product page at Dell for more details and purchase options.