Intel Architecture Day 2021: Intel Unveils Alder Lake, Golden Cove and Gracemont Cores

Intel's hybrid x86 architecture began with low-power Lakefield processors that didn't find much success in the market: In fact, Intel has already sent them off to the retirement home. Some of the teething pains with those early hybrid x86 chips boiled down to subpar operating system support – Windows 10X was supposed to arrive with enhanced scheduling to unlock the efficiencies of the hybrid design, but Microsoft canceled the operating system.

As such, Intel's expansion of the hybrid architecture to its high-performance products is a risky move, largely because the challenge lies in assuring that the correct type of workloads land on the correct execution cores. It's easy to see that having a core that excels at high-performance workloads isn't much help if the high-performance workloads consistently land in the slower cores, and thread scheduling systems based entirely on static rules (priority, foreground, background) tend to be inefficient and create software programming overhead.

(Image credit: Intel)

That's where Intel's Thread Director technology comes in. This hardware-based technology provides enhanced telemetry data to Windows 11 to assure that threads are scheduled to either the P or E cores in an optimized and intelligent manner, potentially easing one of the major pain points for a hybrid architecture in a standard desktop environment. It's also transparent to software.

This technology works by feeding the Windows 11 operating system with low-level telemetry data that is collected from within the processor itself, thus informing the scheduler about the state of the core, be it power, thermal or otherwise. (As we'll cover shortly, Intel has integrated a new power microcontroller in each Gracemont core, a first, that collects similar data on the order of microseconds instead of milliseconds, so it might be part of the new telemetry system.)

(Image credit: Intel)

Additionally, Thread Director can also detect the instruction mix (scalar/vector) used in any given thread at a nanosecond granularity, and then communicate that data to the Windows 11 scheduler so the thread can be steered to the correct execution core, be that a high-performance P-Core or an efficient E-Core. Typically, vector/AI workloads will be prioritized to performance cores while scalar instructions and background tasks are moved to efficiency cores. However, the system is dynamic, so thread placement decisions can vary based on the mix of conditions and workloads present on the processor at any given time.

Additionally, threads can go through various phases and instruction mixes over their lifetime, so the scheduler constantly re-adjusts to the current situation based on the real-time telemetry data. This is helpful when the number of threads designated for 'performance' outnumber the available cores, for instance. In that case, less demanding 'performance' threads, such as a program in a spin loop, can be moved off to the efficiency cores while more deserving workloads are assigned to the performance core.

Previously, the operating system didn't have access to this type of telemetry data to inform scheduling decisions, instead using simple data like whether the process was a foreground or background task. This enhanced system allows the operating system and processor to work in tandem to assure correct scheduling in real time, thus avoiding intensive software re-coding. This is a promising sign that existing code will run well on the Alder Lake processors.

If programmers want more granular control, that's there, too. The new approach also enables programmers to specify that certain threads are used in a certain manner through an expansion of the PowerThrottling API, which allows developers to assign a QoS attribute to their threads. Additionally, a new EcoQos classification tags threads that respond best on the efficiency cores to assure they are prioritized to execute on the E-Cores.



Microsoft says that the Edge browser and 'various' Windows 11 components now take advantage of the EcoQos classification system.

(Image credit: Intel)

This looks to be a promising and less-intrusive (at least from a coding standpoint) method of ensuring that the correct threads land on the correct cores, thus delivering optimal performance. That said, we'll have to see it in action before we can pass judgement on its efficacy – much of its potency will boil down to the latency involved with the process of communicating telemetry data and moving the thread, and intel isn't sharing those details yet. Additionally, it's possible that an excess of communication between the Thread Director and the Windows 11 scheduler could create a challenging workload of its own, so finding the right amount of granularity will be key to assuring both timely thread placement and a minimum of system overhead.

The system is already far in development, and Microsoft says that further enhancements to the engine are already underway and in planning for Windows 11, with more details to be shared at a later date.

Alder Lake chips will also work fine with a bog-standard Windows 10 operating system – existing thread-scheduling techniques continue to work with the processors, just not as well. While the chips work, you'll miss out on the enhanced capabilities of Thread Director (that's Windows 11 only), which will have a varying impact on performance and power consumption based on instruction type and application usage models. In other words, your mileage will vary.

Finally, it has long been known that the Gracemont cores do not support the AVX-512 instruction set, and speculation has been rife about how the code would work on Alder Lake processors, if at all. Intel's answer is simple: AVX-512 will not work on either type of core present in Alder Lake. The high-performance cores do feature the Golden Cove architecture that supports AVX-512 natively, but Intel has fused that feature off (yes, the 512-bit FMA is still present and consumes die area) for the consumer chips. In contrast, server chips with Golden Cove have two 512-bit FMAs and fully support AVX-512. Meanwhile, the Gracemont cores are simply not AVX-512 capable.