Ryzen 9 7900X3D drops to $328 for Prime Day — one of AMD's fastest gaming chips gets a big price cut

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is now on sale for a mere $328 for Amazon Prime Day 2024, which is $53 less than its normal price. That's a great deal on a beastly gaming CPU that ranks among the fastest gaming CPUs money can buy.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D has 12 cores and 24 threads that run at an impressive 4.4 GHz base and 5.6 GHz boost speed. We praised this chip for its strong performance in our Ryzen 9 7900X3D review, but its comparatively high price tag kept us from giving it a full-throated endorsement. However, today's deal makes this chip a fantastic value at $328—that's much better than the $449 price at launch and is deserving of your hard-earned dollars.

The 7900X3D leverages AMD's exotic second-gen 3D V-Cache technology to boost L3 cache capacity to a whopping 128MB, thus boosting gaming performance to previously unseen heights.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $327 at Amazon (was $380) The Ryzen 9 7900X3D ranks among AMD's fastest gaming CPUs. This chip has 12 cores and 24 threads that run at an impressive 5.6 GHz boost speed. They're fed by an incredible 128MB of L3 cache that sends framerates soaring.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is designed specifically for gamers who want to blast through CPU-limited games. While there are some tradeoffs in productivity applications, it still has enough cores to power through heavy productivity workloads. Still, make sure to do your research to make sure this gaming specialized chip fits your needs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is an enthusiast-class gaming chip, and as you can see in the charts above that outline the results of our 13 games in our test suite, this chip is even faster if you use the single-click overclocking utility that comes free with AMD chips. As you can see in the last two slides in the above album, the chip isn't quite as fast in productivity applications. However, it is faster in productivity work than AMD's lesser eight-core gaming-optimized 3D V-Cache chip, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which currently ranks as our best CPU for gaming.

You'll need an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory for this chip, but thankfully, pricing on both memory and motherboards is much more forgiving now than in the past. If you're looking for other options, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day CPU deals for more savings.