Get this RTX 4060 laptop gaming from Lenovo for under $1000

Back on sale, Best Buy has one of Lenovo's gaming laptop SKUs reduced in price to under $1000. Could this be one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000? The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (model - 82Y9000QUS) is currently priced at $999-- saving $350 off the higher retail price of $1,349.

This version of the Legion Slim 5 packs in one of Nvidia's RTX 4060 mobile gaming graphics cards, which isn't usually the norm for laptops under $1000. More commonly, you'd find this laptop with an RTX 4050, especially on a 2023 model, but Lenovo has managed to shave a few hundred dollars off this gaming laptop by only incorporating a modestly sized 512GB NVMe SSD and 1920 x 1200 resolution screen.

The 16-inch screen combines its 1920 x 1200 WUXGA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. Having a lower-resolution screen also means that the Legion Slim 5 can get higher framerates out of the RTX 4060, making it ideal for games that rely heavily on less latency - such as Counter-Strike or Valorant.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (RTX 4060): now $949 at Best Buy (was $1,349)

A slimline gaming laptop from Lenovo that packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU and pairs with a Ryzen 5 7640HS processor to power the 144Hz 16-inch screen. Other hardware specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a small 512GB SSD.

There's plenty of connectivity on this gaming laptop with 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 ports for hooking up to extra monitors or TVs, and 4 x USB ports for peripherals - consisting of 2 x USB-A 3.2 ports, and 2 x USB-C 3.2 ports.

We reviewed a different SKU of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 laptop back in August of last year and were impressed with how well the gaming laptop performed in our suite of benchmark tests - especially how long the battery lasted. This earned the Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop an Editor's Choice award for its feature set, price, and performance.