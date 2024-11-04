MSI's extreme RTX 4090-powered gaming laptop is $200 off

Today's deal features a no-compromises gaming laptop from MSI that will let you play the very latest games at the maximum performance the most powerful gaming hardware will allow. Using Nvidia's RTX 4090 graphics card gives you access to Nvidia's DLSS 3 frame generation software for even higher framerates in your favorite games.

Save $200 off the price of the MSI Vector 16 and grab this gaming laptop for $2,499 with this deal at B&H Photo. It's not a cheap or budget laptop, this is a top-spec extreme gaming laptop with the current cream of the crop hardware for the best gaming performance you can get in a portable laptop chassis.

The MSI Vector 16 features a 16-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. the refresh rate of the screen can go as high as 240 Hz if the game isn't super taxing on the hardware. Inside the chassis of the Vector is an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The Vector also features a fully customizable SteelSeries keyboard with per-key lighting across the 99 keys and full anti-ghosting and N-key rollover for responsive key inputs when gaming.

MSI Vector 16 Gaming Laptop: now $2,499 at B&H Photo (was $2,699)

As well as the great hardware inside, the MSI Vector 16 comes with WiFi 7 and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 network connectivity, and for connecting to multiple displays, you can choose between HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and USB Type-C. To house such powerful components the Vector 16 also uses a hefty cooling solution consisting of 2 fans and 6 heat pipes to dissipate the heat.