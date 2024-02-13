This $869 gaming laptop deal gets you an RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a WQHD 165Hz screen

Money is tight in this unprecedented cost of living crisis, so making the most of what little spare cash there is is paramount. This is why this Lenovo gaming laptop deal from Walmart is amazing because it's so unusual to get anywhere near these specifications for such a low price — especially on a relatively new model. Sure, it's not going to replace a desktop PC, but it is a nice enough laptop for playing any new game (in sensible settings), and you can easily carry it around with you if needed.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is only $869 (model - 83EF0002US), and it's one of the better laptop deals I've seen recently. For a gaming laptop that packs in Nvidia's RTX 4060 mobile gaming graphics card, with a 165Hz refresh rate WQHD IPS screen, paying under $1,000 is a rarity.

It also comes with 16GB of fast DDR5 RAM, which is the minimum needed for current gaming. This means you don't have to think about spending extra money on a RAM upgrade.

Lenovo Legion 5 (RTX 4060): now $869 at Walmart (was $999)

A slimline gaming laptop from Lenovo that packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU and pairs with a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor to power the 165Hz 15.6-inch screen. Other hardware specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a small 512GB SSD.

The only negatives of this laptop primarily involve the size of the storage drive - a meager 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and the quality of the webcam, with its low 720p resolution. You might not care about the webcam much, but storage on a gaming laptop is another matter, as it's so easy to run out of space due to the file size of modern games. You might want to invest in a larger 2TB SSD at some point if you can find a good deal on one of the best SSDs.