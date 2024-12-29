This MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop is now just $779 at Newegg

Today at Newegg, you can find the MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop for one of its best prices to date. This AMD Hawk Point plus Nvidia RTX 4060-powered gaming laptop usually goes for around $1,199 but it's currently discounted to $979. Sweetening the deal further, it comes with a rebate card, which takes the price down to just $779. The deal isn't immediate as you'll need to submit the rebate to redeem the offer but it's still a significant discount on this powerful gaming rig.

This laptop is plenty powerful for most modern titles and is ready to handle VR out of the box. We've got a few MSI gaming laptops on our list of best gaming laptops so it's no surprise to find a rig like this from the company. We definitely recommend checking out that list regardless to get an idea of what specs and machines are currently leading the market.

MSI Thin A15 Gaming Laptop: now $779 at Newegg after rebate (was $1199)

This MSI gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. It has a 15-inch IPS display and 16GB of RAM — plenty to handle many modern gaming scenarios. It also sports a 1TB internal SSD.

This edition of the MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 'Hawk Point' processor which has a base speed of 4.0 GHz and is capable of reaching up to 5.2 GHz. It's aided by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU that outputs to a 15.6-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution (measuring in at 1920 x 1080 pixels) and a fast refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Memory-wise, it's kitted out with the mainstream sweet spot of 16GB of DDR5, and a 1TB internal NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD is pre-installed for storage. You've got a few USB ports to play around with including three USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port. An HDMI 2.1 port is available for video output if you want to connect a second and/or larger screen. For network support, you get both Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port for wired connections. It has two internal 2W speakers for audio output as well as a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals and a 720 webcam for video conferencing.