Get an RTX 4060 laptop for just $729 on sale

Building a PC around an RTX 4060 card is not cheap. Once you include all the other components -- the CPU, the RAM, the storage and peripherals like a monitor -- you're going to pay well over $1,000. Even RTX 4060-powered laptops are hovering in the $1,000 range.

However, today, Newegg (see Newegg promo codes) has an MSI Thin A15 laptop with RTX 4060, Ryzen 9 CPU and a 1TB SSD for just $729 after rebate.

MSI Thin A15 w/ RTX 4060, Ryzen 9 8945HS: was $929, now $729 at Newegg

This RTX 4060-powered laptop has 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a 144 HZ, 1080p display. It's $729 after a $200 rebate.

The Thin A15 is powered by a Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. It also has a 144 Hz, 1920 x 1080 screen.

As you might expect from its name, the Thin A15 is just 0.85 inches thick (14.13 x 9.999 x 0.85 inches) and weighs a modest 4.10 pounds. It features HDMI 2.1 out, 3x USB 3.2 Type-A ports and 1 USB 3.2 Type-C port.

What kind of gaming can you expect with a mobile RTX 4060 chip inside? While we haven't tested the Thin A15, we have tested other RTX 4060-enabled laptops.

We found that the Dell G16 laptop with Core i7-13650HX CPU and RTX 4060 returned a rate of 98 fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p resolution and the highest settings. On Far Cry 6 at Ultra settings, it went to 85 fps. Borderlands 3 ran at 82 fps in "Badass settings" at 1080p. Red Dead Redemption 2, a more demanding game, reache 64 fps at Medium settings.

So we expect the Thin A15 to offer strong 1080p gaming with frame rates in the 60 to 90 fps range on demanding titles. Ray tracing may prove a challenge, but we wouldn't expect to get good ray tracing performance out of a sub-$1000 laptop. Overall, this is a fantastic price on a capable mobile gaming rig.