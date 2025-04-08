Razer halts laptop sales to US consumers — this response to US tariffs could become commonplace

Laptop availability flounders in the wake of U.S. tariffs.

Razer with a strikethrough graphic over top
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Razer has stopped laptop sales to the United States from its own website as of April 2, 2025, the same day unprecedented new U.S. tariffs went into effect. All links formerly directing to purchase links of laptops and some laptop accessories on Razer's US site now read "Notify Me", directing users to sign up for email updates on the status of products.

We reached out to Razer for comment, as the company has not yet issued any statements on halting sales, but the company has not responded at the time of publication. Razer PR issued no comment to other publications on tariffs before the discovery of its website freeze, though the timing makes it incredibly likely that Razer is acting in self-preservation in response to the heavy tariffs.

We could not find any Razer laptops currently available for sale on the U.S. website, with some links leading to 404 errors, others leading to eventual sold out signs, and others replaced by "Notify Me." Razer's newest Adjustable Laptop Stand, announced today, also cannot be bought from Razer's site, along with a seemingly random grouping of accessories.

Razer joins Framework, a niche laptop manufacturer, which publicly announced its pause on US sales of its cheaper products, including the recently announced Framework Laptop 13. The 10% tariff on Taiwanese imports would make Framework's lowest-end machines unprofitable, leading to the cancellation. Framework's X account also claims that other companies have made similar calculations and will likely "take the same actions" soon.

Framework's prediction seems prophetic now as Razer has seemingly joined it in pausing some (or all) of its U.S. business. Much of the rest of the PC market is expected to take similar actions soon. PC prices will rise up to 20% once pre-tariff U.S. inventory runs dry across the country; high-end system integrator Puget Systems announced its intention to maintain pricing until its inventory runs dry.

Razer, a long-time fixture in the gaming laptop and RGB accessories scene, still sells some other desk and gaming accessories through its website and third-party sellers. Razer's Canadian site still offers all previously available machines as well as Razer's laptop customizer tool, and the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine offers a glimpse at the April 1 state of affairs on the Razer U.S. site.

It's unclear when Razer's products will be available again for U.S. purchase, but the combination of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs has caused a great deal of uncertainty. Some companies may simply elect to press pause until things settle down.

Dallin Grimm
Dallin Grimm
Contributing Writer

Dallin Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Dallin has a handle on all the latest tech news. 

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • newtechldtech
    The orange man in action ....
    Reply
  • bluvg
    Retirements vanishing, mass layoffs, prices escalating... fun times. This will likely cause a rush on remaining supplies, possibly pushing up those prices also.
    Reply
  • fangzea
    What kicking the bucket down the road had caused. People are so surprised when their car breaks down because they didn't maintenance it properly.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    again I truly do wish corpos would put foot down and just not sell to states...

    Switch 2 was a BAD time to launch and honestly anything already costly should wait until tariffs are gone to launch anything as its not going to sell if you are adding 200+ to pricetag of something already considered "very costly" to your target customers.
    Reply
  • bluvg
    hotaru251 said:
    again I truly do wish corpos would put foot down and just not sell to states...

    Switch 2 was a BAD time to launch and honestly anything already costly should wait until tariffs are gone to launch anything as its not going to sell if you are adding 200+ to pricetag of something already considered "very costly" to your target customers.
    Does anyone have real numbers on the actual increase? My understanding is that tariff pass-throughs "are typically calculated on the basis of cost insurance and freight (CIF) prices, rather than retail prices," which is often a substantially different number.
    Reply
  • citizenclown
    bluvg said:
    Retirements vanishing, mass layoffs, prices escalating... fun times. This will likely cause a rush on remaining supplies, possibly pushing up those prices also.
    Retirement is not vanishing. Stop listening to shite news.
    Reply
  • citizenclown
    LMAO their loss. That's what you get working for communists. If we quit buying from China, China will fail. I don't care if they are looking for new customers. They will fail. They will get in line quick.
    Reply
  • _Shatta_AD_
    All these tariffs is a major innovation killer for the US as everyone from small startups to large tech corporations are cutting cost in R&D to maintain their profit margin or simply don’t see a point in adding extra cost for new features that will price their products out of the stratosphere. If the US market which has the most people paying a premium for newer features no longer makes economic sense, then companies will simply start reusing yesteryear tech to fill in release gaps and space out new product announcement cycles which the rest of the world does by just fine Or they will stop selling to the US altogether while cutting more premium SKUs from their product lineup.
    China on the other hand will foster innovation to compete or make their product worth the price premium as they’re still heavily manufacture based and selling is part of their lifeline. They will see this as an opportunity to close the gap and surpass their competitors with a side-quest for self sufficiency. In the near term, it’s very bad for the tech world. Nvidia for example will probably even reuse Blackwell for the next two-three refreshes and push back their Rubin architecture for the consumer sector.
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    Good job razer. Cut off a big portion of your customer base. Countries that want to sell in the USA will find a way. Those that don’t I’m sure US companies will be more than happy to develop a replacement. The poster above talks about innovation but if I’m not mistaken aren’t AMD Intel and nvidia all American companies?
    Reply
  • Notton
    hotaru251 said:
    again I truly do wish corpos would put foot down and just not sell to states...

    Switch 2 was a BAD time to launch and honestly anything already costly should wait until tariffs are gone to launch anything as its not going to sell if you are adding 200+ to pricetag of something already considered "very costly" to your target customers.
    There's a Japan only Switch 2, which costs ￥45000. (50000 for the bundle)
    The current conversion rate puts it at $310 USD.
    Reply
