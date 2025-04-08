Razer halts laptop sales to US consumers — this response to US tariffs could become commonplace

Razer has stopped laptop sales to the United States from its own website as of April 2, 2025, the same day unprecedented new U.S. tariffs went into effect. All links formerly directing to purchase links of laptops and some laptop accessories on Razer's US site now read "Notify Me", directing users to sign up for email updates on the status of products.



We reached out to Razer for comment, as the company has not yet issued any statements on halting sales, but the company has not responded at the time of publication. Razer PR issued no comment to other publications on tariffs before the discovery of its website freeze, though the timing makes it incredibly likely that Razer is acting in self-preservation in response to the heavy tariffs.



We could not find any Razer laptops currently available for sale on the U.S. website, with some links leading to 404 errors, others leading to eventual sold out signs, and others replaced by "Notify Me." Razer's newest Adjustable Laptop Stand, announced today, also cannot be bought from Razer's site, along with a seemingly random grouping of accessories.



Razer joins Framework, a niche laptop manufacturer, which publicly announced its pause on US sales of its cheaper products, including the recently announced Framework Laptop 13. The 10% tariff on Taiwanese imports would make Framework's lowest-end machines unprofitable, leading to the cancellation. Framework's X account also claims that other companies have made similar calculations and will likely "take the same actions" soon.

We priced our laptops when tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%. At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss. Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it.April 7, 2025

Framework's prediction seems prophetic now as Razer has seemingly joined it in pausing some (or all) of its U.S. business. Much of the rest of the PC market is expected to take similar actions soon. PC prices will rise up to 20% once pre-tariff U.S. inventory runs dry across the country; high-end system integrator Puget Systems announced its intention to maintain pricing until its inventory runs dry.



Razer, a long-time fixture in the gaming laptop and RGB accessories scene, still sells some other desk and gaming accessories through its website and third-party sellers. Razer's Canadian site still offers all previously available machines as well as Razer's laptop customizer tool, and the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine offers a glimpse at the April 1 state of affairs on the Razer U.S. site.



It's unclear when Razer's products will be available again for U.S. purchase, but the combination of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs has caused a great deal of uncertainty. Some companies may simply elect to press pause until things settle down.