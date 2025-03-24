Snag an RTX 4070 Laptop for Under $900

These days, you'll pay a hefty premium for one of the best GPUs. For example, an RTX 4060 Ti card costs around $560 and an RTX 4070, if you can find one in stock, is around $730 all by itself. However, today, we see RTX 4070-equipped gaming laptops going for as little as $899.

To be fair, the performance of a mobile RTX 4070 card is more inline with an RTX 4060 or 4060 Ti desktop card. But considering the cost of even an RTX 4060 card (around $359) on its own, a full gaming laptop with a screen, CPU, RAM and storage for less than $1,000 with an RTX 4070 is a great deal.

Right now, we see two major RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals.

HP Victus 16.1 with Ryzen 7-8845HS, RTX 4070, 16GB: was $1499, now $899 at Best Buy

This 16-inch laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS CPU, RTX 4070 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

MSI Sword with Core i7, 16GB, 1TB: was $1599, now $999 at Newegg

This MSI laptop has a Core i7-13700HX CPU, a 144 Hz screen, a 1TB PCIe SSD and an RTX 4070 GPU. It's $999 after a $100 rebate.

If your budget is tight, consider the HP Victus, but know that it has just a 512GB SSD, which means you won't be able to fit a lot of games on it. The MSI Sword has a 1TB SSD and attractive RGB lighting on the keyboard, making it a better choice overall.

What can you expect in terms of frame rates? We haven't tested these particular two laptops, but we have tested other RTX 4070-powered systems, which should offer similar output. The Gigabyte Aorus 16X with RTX 4070 got 114 fps at 1080p and the highest settings on Shadow of the Tomb Raider. On the more-demanding Cyberpunk 2077 with Ray Tracing and Ultra settings, that laptop managed a playable 39 fps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP Victis MSI Sword CPU AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS Intel Core i7-13700HX GPU RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Screen 16.1 inches, 1920 x 1080 144 Hz 16-inches, 1920 x 1200, 144 Hz SSD 512GB 1TB RAM 16GB 16GB Wireless Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 14.53 x 10.21 x 0.94 inches 14 x 10.48 x 1.10 inches Weight 5.15 pounds 5.07 pounds

Overall, if we could spare the extra $100, we'd go with the Sword. However, either laptop promises strong 1080p gaming and even some ray tracing.