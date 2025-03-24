Snag an RTX 4070 Laptop for Under $900

It's difficult and expensive to get graphics cards, but laptops with Nvidia inside are on sale.

These days, you'll pay a hefty premium for one of the best GPUs. For example, an RTX 4060 Ti card costs around $560 and an RTX 4070, if you can find one in stock, is around $730 all by itself. However, today, we see RTX 4070-equipped gaming laptops going for as little as $899.

To be fair, the performance of a mobile RTX 4070 card is more inline with an RTX 4060 or 4060 Ti desktop card. But considering the cost of even an RTX 4060 card (around $359) on its own, a full gaming laptop with a screen, CPU, RAM and storage for less than $1,000 with an RTX 4070 is a great deal.

Right now, we see two major RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals.

This 16-inch laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS CPU, RTX 4070 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This MSI laptop has a Core i7-13700HX CPU, a 144 Hz screen, a 1TB PCIe SSD and an RTX 4070 GPU. It's $999 after a $100 rebate.

If your budget is tight, consider the HP Victus, but know that it has just a 512GB SSD, which means you won't be able to fit a lot of games on it. The MSI Sword has a 1TB SSD and attractive RGB lighting on the keyboard, making it a better choice overall.

What can you expect in terms of frame rates? We haven't tested these particular two laptops, but we have tested other RTX 4070-powered systems, which should offer similar output. The Gigabyte Aorus 16X with RTX 4070 got 114 fps at 1080p and the highest settings on Shadow of the Tomb Raider. On the more-demanding Cyberpunk 2077 with Ray Tracing and Ultra settings, that laptop managed a playable 39 fps.

HP Victis

MSI Sword

CPU

AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS

Intel Core i7-13700HX

GPU

RTX 4070

RTX 4070

Screen

16.1 inches, 1920 x 1080 144 Hz

16-inches, 1920 x 1200, 144 Hz

SSD

512GB

1TB

RAM

16GB

16GB

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6E

Dimensions

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.94 inches

14 x 10.48 x 1.10 inches

Weight

5.15 pounds

5.07 pounds

Overall, if we could spare the extra $100, we'd go with the Sword. However, either laptop promises strong 1080p gaming and even some ray tracing.

Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Notton
    One thing you left out, RTX 4070 mobile is an 8GB card.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    To be fair, the performance of a mobile RTX 4070 card is more inline with an RTX 4060 or 4060 Ti desktop card.


    It's about 8% faster than a 4060 and 8% slower than a 4060 Ti, per notebookcheck.

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4070-Laptop-GPU-Benchmarks-and-Specs.675690.0.html
    But personally I wouldn't advise people to buy either of these over the Acer predator Helios mentioned in the other article. It may be $250 more, but it's also has a higher resolution and refresh rate, far better color gamut than the MSIs 45% NTSC, twice the Ram (32GB should be what any gaming machine should have, minimum), you don't have to deal with a rebate, and with B&Hs store card you get sales tax off instantly.

    God I never thought I'd be recommending an ACER anything...
    Reply
