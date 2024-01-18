Acer Predator X27U 2K OLED monitor drops to $599 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, you can find the Acer Predator X27U gaming monitor for its lowest price to date. This 27-inch gaming monitor usually goes for around $799. but today it’s marked down to its lowest price ever: $599. As of writing, there's no mention of how long the deal will last.

This monitor leans on the pricey side but it comes with plenty of high quality specs to justify it. (If these specs and price don't fit your needs, you can peruse our list of best monitors and best gaming monitors to see what else is on the market.

The Acer Predator X27U monitor sports a 27-inch OLED panel with a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. It’s capable of reaching a refresh rate as high as 240Hz and has a response time that can get as low as .01ms.

There are a few options for video input including two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. Two USB ports are available for external devices. For audio output it comes with two integrated 5W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals.

